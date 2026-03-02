How Georgia Tech is doomed to be humbled in 2026

Every sports team has its portion of obnoxious fans, and just because they’re the loudest doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the majority, but in my personal experience? The 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets produced some of the foulest eggs out there.

From glorifying lucky breaks to complaining when the polls wouldn’t reward them for nothing, GT fans were quite vocal for a team that hadn’t hit eight wins in a decade. But hey, you can’t hate ‘em for getting hyped that their guys are entering a new era, right? Actually, yes you can, as even basic context clues will tell you that there’s no new era anywhere in sight.

First things first, let’s try to remember that the darling of Georgia Tech’s little “turnaround,” quarterback Haynes King, is not returning to Atlanta in 2026. Second things second, let’s understand that even if he were, it wouldn’t change the absolutely demonic season agenda that awaits.

Leading with their non-conference, it’s worth noting that the Yellow Jackets rarely have an easy ride thanks to top rival Georgia, but 2026 will see the Colorado Buffaloes and Tennessee Volunteers joining the Bulldogs on their anti-Tech tour, serving as the first two games on the calendar. Afterwards comes a few more-forgiving weeks before ACC play hits a scorching heat.

Duke, at Virginia Tech, Boston College (who, similarly to Colorado, is listed due to giving the Jackets a recent scare despite its shortcomings), at Pittsburgh, Louisville, at Clemson, and Wake Forest…sounds to me like a lot of recent winners sprinkled with a splash of chilling road environments.

Whenever an array of troublemakers like that comes along, it’s enough to make any team’s odds of success plummet into jeopardy, but when it strikes one with insanely delusional fans, you can’t help but wonder if it’s karma produced by months of premature bragging. So to all Georgia Tech diehards out there, I hope I’m wrong about your precious Yellow Jackets—because if I’m not, the dialogue you’re going to experience this fall will be mighty awkward.