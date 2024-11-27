How Indiana’s loss to Ohio State impacts the Big-Ten Playoff picture
By Sam Simonic
It was yet another top-5 matchup for the Ohio State Buckeyes, who welcomed the #5 Indiana Hoosiers to the Horseshoe on Saturday. Despite the mass criticisms and underdog picks, “The World Famous” showed up and showed out on their home turf. Ohio State won in a convincing 38-15 victory.
The past few weeks have made many skeptical of the Buckeye’s true identity. It’s been a turbulent journey for Ryan Day ever since his team lost on the road to Oregon. Since then, conference play has fallen in favor of a team with prodigious Championship hopes, Ohio State.
Following the victory over Penn State weeks ago, Ohio State has regained its swagger. This top-5 matchup showed much more than just a Championship-bound roster. It showed the legitimacy of the Big Ten. Maybe this is just a two-team conference after all.
Over the past few years, the Big Ten has been made up of 14 teams. However, this season was different as conference expansion had allowed for four new teams in the Big Ten. Those teams included Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and USC. Only one of these teams has adapted to the intensity of the Big Ten. As former PAC-12 members, Oregon has taken the reins of an even bigger conference.
Each year it comes down to “The Game.” Or, at least recently. We can all tune into the probable “Big Noon” television provider to watch Ohio State battle Michigan. In the past few years, it’s just meant more. The Block M has ruined dreams for those wearing the scarlet and white.
2024 has made way for a new era of College Football. There’s no denying the mayhem of each individual team. From Alabama losing a third SEC game to Army and both being undefeated at one point, this season has called for many twists and turns. But if there’s one thing to examine, it’s the impact all of this has had on the Big Ten. Besides, it’s a two conference league anyway? Not so fast, as Lee Corso would say.
As of last week, the Big Ten had four teams in the CFP top-10 rankings, and six teams in the top-25. That same basis holds for this week as well in the AP poll. Depending on what happens with Indiana in the CFP poll, it should be expected that the Hoosiers are a fringe Playoff team, around the 10 spot.
Many wonder how the Big Ten shenanigans have impacted the CFP Playoffs. How can we examine the Big Ten without looking at the SEC? To that, I would agree. There is a lot to be invested in with the SEC, but for now we’re going to leave that untouched. The Big Ten is very interesting for a very few reasons.
Firstly, the legitimacy. We get it, Indiana is 10-1, with their only loss coming to Ohio State. The point margins have largely been in favor of Indiana as the team has ripped through its schedule with an average +30 point margin coming into the Ohio State game. Say what you want about the schedule, but the stats are the stats.
The Ohio State game was certainly tough. A win on the road would’ve certainly secured a ticket to the Playoffs, regardless of what happened in the Big Ten Championship. Indiana head coach, Curt Cignetti had his boys playing some football. Saturday was a different story. The fast and explosive wide receiver core was held in check, the offense could not capitalize on turnovers, and the special teams unit as a whole basically ensured a loss. Based on the performance, and strictly the eye test, the Hoosiers are not a Playoff-bound team.
Hang on now. 10-1 is a favorable recording. The lone team remaining on Indiana’s schedule is Purdue. This means if the Hoosiers were to win their final game, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t make the Playoffs.
On the other side of this is Penn State. Once again, the Nittany Lions' regular season was spoiled by the Buckeyes. Like Indiana, Penn State is in prime position to reach the Playoffs. Having only Maryland left on their schedule, it's likely that with a win, Penn State is not only in, but hosting a first-round matchup.
Let’s face it though, outside of Oregon and Ohio State, the Big Ten has looked lackluster. Michigan and USC’s total underwhelming seasons have made for quite the disappointment among all college football fans. In spite of this, Penn State nearly lost to USC on the road, and last week it took until the final minute to secure a 26-25 win against Minnesota.
The strength of schedule does not favor any of these teams either. Ohio State is the only contending Big Ten in the top 20 in terms of how good their opponents have been. Penn State ranks 33rd, Oregon ranks 39th, and Indiana ranks 65th.
So based on what we’ve seen, it’s fair to question whether or not Penn State and Indiana are real contenders. The odds of four Big Ten teams in the Playoffs are probable. But who should we expect to get out of the first round? That all remains to be answered in the upcoming weeks.