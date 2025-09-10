How John Mateer is putting Oklahoma Football back in the National spotlight

Through just two weeks of the 2025 college football season, John Mateer hasn’t just emerged as one of the sport’s most electric quarterbacks, he’s brought Oklahoma back into the national conversation in a way the program hasn’t experienced since its early Lincoln Riley days. With a fearless style of play, elite production, and instant leadership, Mateer is changing the identity of the Sooners and restoring them as a national power in their SEC era.

From Pac-12 Playmaker to SEC Game-Changer

Mateer’s arrival in Norman came via the transfer portal, following offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle from Washington State. While at WSU, Mateer lit up the scoreboard with video-game like numbers: 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns through the air, another 826 yards and 15 scores on the ground — a staggering 44 total touchdowns, the most in the nation.

Despite those numbers, his performances were largely under the radar due to the late-night West Coast schedule and the weakened state of the Pac-12, lack thereof any teams. But anyone watching closely could see a star in the making. Now, on the SEC stage, the entire country is paying attention and quickly learning how dynamic and dangerous this quarterback really is.

A National Statement Against Michigan

If fans and analysts weren’t watching before, they better start now. In a marquee Week 2 showdown college gameday game of the week matchup against Michigan, Mateer delivered the kind of performance that shakes up not just Heisman odds but national rankings and playoff projections. Not to also mention the Sooners’ chances in a wide open SEC conference this year.

He threw for 270 yards, added 74 on the ground, and totaled three touchdowns — all while playing with calm, command, and controlled aggression. He had a nice balance of risk taking and playing within the system. This is a struggle for many quarterbacks to find the fine line of when to let it rip and when to play slightly more conservative. It wasn’t just a great game. It was a statement. Oklahoma is not just back, they’re for real and seem like they are here to stay.

Redefining the SEC Quarterback

SEC defenses are notoriously tough, but Mateer brings a brand of quarterback play they rarely see. He’s been described by opposing coaches as a “triple threat” — not just a passer or a scrambler, but someone who can beat you on designed runs, outside the pocket, or with a deep ball off play action. This is what coaches call a plus one when having to account for the quarterback as a legitimate threat when running the ball the way a player like Mateer does. Normally with someone of Mateer’s running ability, the passing aspect is subpar but that is far from the case with him.

At 6'1" and 224 pounds, Mateer isn't built like a traditional SEC pocket passer but just because he’s different that isn’t a bad thing, that’s what makes him special. His ability to improvise, his willingness to lower a shoulder at the goal line, and his feel for Arbuckle’s creative offense make him one of the toughest players in the conference to gameplan for.

His style evokes comparisons to a younger Brett Favre — not in terms of resume, but in the way he plays with both reckless abandon and uncanny control. It’s the kind of play that energizes teammates, silences stadiums, and puts entire programs back in the national spotlight. He can spark his own fanbase whether they’re playing at home or cast doubt in opposing fanbases when playing on the road. Ultimate assassin that no opponent wants to play.

More Than Just a Quarterback — A Culture Shifter

Mateer’s impact isn’t just statistical or highlight-driven. He’s changing the culture inside the Oklahoma locker room. Transferred players often struggle to earn trust, especially with the fluidity brought on by NIL and the transfer portal era. But Mateer came in ready to lead. He spent the offseason grinding through workouts, earning his captain’s patch not with flash, but with consistency and work ethic.

He’s not the loudest guy on the team — but when he speaks, others listen. His presence has galvanized the offense, brought cohesion to a revamped locker room, and set a tone of accountability. Simply put, he’s acting like a quarterback that’s been here for years — not months.

A Team Rising With Him

Oklahoma’s rise in the polls and in national perception mirrors Mateer’s own breakout. After a few turbulent seasons and an uncertain transition into the SEC, the Sooners suddenly look dangerous again. The defense is playing fast and physical. The offensive line is holding up. And with Mateer at the helm, every game feels winnable — and every opponent feels nervous.

Yes, there’s chatter about the Heisman, and rightfully so. But more importantly for Oklahoma fans, there’s chatter about January football. About Playoff contention. About relevancy at the highest level.

A Word of Caution — But a Higher Ceiling

Mateer’s aggressive style does come with risk. He had 178 rushing attempts last season — fifth-most among all quarterbacks. That physical toll can add up, especially in the SEC. He needs to get a better feel of when to use that unique play style of his and when to hone it in by sliding or running out of bounds. Staying healthy will be the key to sustaining Oklahoma’s momentum. But if he manages it, the Sooners won’t just stay in the spotlight, they’ll own it.

The Face of a New Era in Norman

John Mateer didn’t just transfer to Oklahoma to put up numbers. He could’ve stayed at Washington State or transferred anywhere for that. He came to win, to lead, and to put a proud program back on the national map. In just two games, he’s done exactly that and it feels like the beginning of something special in Norman. The Heisman talk is fun. But the bigger story is that Oklahoma is back and Mateer is the reason why.

