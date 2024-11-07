How Mike Norvell can make things right for himself and Florida State
Mike Norvell is owed a $63.8 million buyout by Florida State if the team decides to part ways with him after the 2024 season which currently sees the Seminoles with a 1-8 record, starting down the barrel of a projected two-win season at best. This comes only one year after an ACC Championship, which saw the Seminoles go undefeated in the 2023 regular season and achieve a 13-0 mark.
Since then, however, it has been a firestorm in Tallahassee with the Seminoles being snubbed out of the 2023 College Football Playoffs due to a Jordan Travis injury, a 63-3 mauling at the hands for Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs and an abysmal 2024 which seemingly has players running for the bus.
The Seminoles are in a difficult place with Norvell given that they are in an on-going lawsuit with the ACC as they are trying to separate from the conference earlier than obligated, as well as stadium renovations which also hold a heavy price tag for the university.
While Norvell is not obligated to do anything because his job until told otherwise, a 1-8 start to the season for a team that 81% of the ACC media projected to win the conference are making many questions, if he is even doing that.
Given the history of the program that was brought to a historic rise by legendary head coach Bobby Bowden and sustained by his predecessor Jimbo Fisher, Norvell could do some things to bow out gracefully, and show some respect to the university and its fans.
Mike Norvell needs to step down as head coach of the Florida State Seminoles
Stepping down and accepting a buyout at a lesser cost is an option for Norvell. It would be one thing if he had gone something like 5-7, 6-6, etc. and there were discussions about him exiting. However, when you put up a suspected at most two-win season and look to have lost the program, it is about more than saving the program’s pride at that point, but your own dignity.
If as a coach you are okay with mandating the school pays you all they owe you despite your performance being that subpar, that to many should speak a lot about one’s pride and truly wanting to do the right thing. Norvell is better off for himself as well as the program settling on a buyout of a lesser amount- maybe something to the tune of the $35-$50 million range.
A buyout of this amount would make things more affordable for Florida State and its boosters, as well as gain Norvell respect for the future around the college football landscape that at some point may provide him with another head coaching opportunity.
Remember that before his days in Tallahassee, Norvell was heading the Memphis Tigers football program and guided the team to a 12-2 season in 2019 which led to his hiring with the Seminoles. So, Norvell has proven he can win, but it just may not be sustainable at the level of a Florida State. Respectfully bowing out for an amount both parties can come to a compromise on as I stated would be the best thing for both sides in the long run.
If not that, Norvell will stay in seat, and run the risk of not being seen in as positive of a light not only in Tallahassee, but beyond for years to come.