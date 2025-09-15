How Northern Illinois can stun the CFB world for a second-straight year

We’re only coming in on Week 4, and we’ve already been dealt a heaping load of insanity this college football season. In fact, it kind of reminds me of this time last year, when we had received another fair share of stunning finals, the craziest of which was undoubtedly Northern Illinois taking down Notre Dame on the road.

It was during that walk down memory lane that I started thinking about how the Huskies have a history of dropkicking unprepared opponents, regardless of how big they are. With that said, I’d like to point out that their next game is against the Mississippi State Bulldogs—who are much bigger than we thought.

Along with having the glorious clout that comes with being part of the SEC, the Bulldogs sit at a sturdy 3-0 on the year, with one of their wins coming against a then-top-15 Arizona State squad that’s supposed to be a contender in the Big 12.

To be able to say that about MSU football after a 2-10 campaign in 2024 means things are definitely on the rise in Starkville, and when adding that fact with a conference opener against the Tennessee Volunteers sitting on the horizon, one would have to be blind to not see how the Bulldogs could enter Week 4 with their heads in the clouds.

As for how the Huskies are doing, they are a measly 1-1 after narrowly escaping Holy Cross and getting shut down by Maryland—not quite as admirable. However, they kept the Terrapins to just 20 points and the game itself within two scores, showing that even while being in a darker place, they won’t simply fall over when handling taller tasks.

Lastly, to add one final notch to the belt of this upset alert, Mississippi State will have to handle that grit when it’s well-rested, as Northern Illinois is coming to town fresh off a masterfully placed bye.

Some of the cruelest killers in sports are inconsistency and complacency, and a team like NIU feasts whenever a foe emits the slightest trace of either. If the Bulldogs are for real, their date with the Huskies is not the time to take a break from proving it.