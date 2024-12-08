How to watch and stream the College Football Playoff Selection Show
t’s that time of year again—selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff!
This year is extra special as we’re diving into the first-ever 12-team playoff format, fwhich adds a whole new level of excitement and opportunity for college football fans.
The show airs on Sunday, December 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. If you’re not near a TV, don’t worry—you can stream it live on WatchESPN, so you won’t miss a single moment. But here’s the key: you don’t have to dedicate your entire afternoon.
The rankings and the all-important bracket will be revealed within the first 30 minutes of the broadcast. After that, you can stick around for in-depth analysis and interviews with coaches, players, and experts.
Hosting the show is Rece Davis, joined by the familiar faces of Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Booger McFarland, and Greg McElroy. They’ll be breaking down the rankings and explaining the matchups. And let’s not forget live check-ins from team locations, with reporters giving us a front-row seat to the reactions of players and fans.
This year’s expanded playoff format means more teams have a shot at glory. The five highest-ranked conference champions automatically make it in, with the remaining seven spots going to the top-ranked teams left. The top four seeds get a bye, while seeds 5-12 will battle it out in the first round.
Who are the automatic qualifiers?
Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, Arizona State, and Clemson will be the five highest-ranked conference champions, meaning that they earn the automatic qualifiers. The four highest-ranked conference champions will get a first-round bye.
Many projections have Arizona State joining Oregon, Georgia, and Boise State for the four byes. Some have Clemson jumping the Sun Devils for the final spot.
Who are the at-large bids?
Outside of the automatic qualfiiers, we have seven at-large bids. Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Indiana, Ohio State, and Tennessee seem to be givens. The big question will be this: Will SMU or Alabama get the final spot?
SMU should get the spot over three-loss Alabama, but we'll see what the committee does.