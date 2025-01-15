How to watch CFP National Championship Game, Notre Dame vs Ohio State

It’s finally here—the moment college football fans have been waiting for all season. The College Football Playoff National Championship is set, and it’s a showdown for the ages as Notre Dame takes on Ohio State.

This clash of titans will unfold on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both teams have a lot riding on this game. Notre Dame, led by head coach Marcus Freeman, is hungry to end its championship drought that dates back to 1988. The Fighting Irish have come so close in the past, but this could be their moment to shine.

On the other side, Ohio State, under Ryan Day, is looking to add another trophy to their collection. The Buckeyes last hoisted the CFP trophy in 2015, so their fans are equally eager for another victory.

How to Watch

The championship game will kick off at 7:45 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. But that’s not all—this game is getting the full MegaCast treatment. Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect:

Main Game Telecast : ESPN will air the primary broadcast featuring top-tier commentary and analysis.

: ESPN will air the primary broadcast featuring top-tier commentary and analysis. Field Pass with Pat McAfee : Want something more casual and fun? ESPN2 has you covered.

: Want something more casual and fun? ESPN2 has you covered. SkyCast : For a unique perspective, tune into ESPNews to see the action from the sky.

: For a unique perspective, tune into ESPNews to see the action from the sky. Command Center : ESPNU offers an all-in-one experience with in-depth stats and split screens.

: ESPNU offers an all-in-one experience with in-depth stats and split screens. Spanish Broadcast: ESPN Deportes will provide commentary for Spanish-speaking fans.

Don’t forget, ESPN+ and the ESPN app will have streaming options if you prefer to watch on the go. With so many ways to experience the game, it’s never been easier to catch all the action.

Whether you’re rooting for the Buckeyes or the Fighting Irish, one thing is certain—this championship clash will be unforgettable.

