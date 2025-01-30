How to watch, stream the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is just around the corner, and if you're a fan of college football, scouting for the NFL Draft, or just love watching future pros battle it out, you won’t want to miss it. This year marks the 100th edition of the nation’s longest-running college all-star game, and it’s shaping up to be a good one.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, stream, and keep up with the action.

When and Where Is the Game?

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This year’s game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. If you’re in the area and want to catch it live, you might still be able to grab some tickets.

How to Watch on TV

For those watching from home, NFL Network will be broadcasting the game live. If you have cable or satellite TV, simply tune in to the network at game time.

Streaming Options

If you prefer to stream the game, there are a few ways to do it:

NFL Network App & Website – If you have a cable login, you can stream the game live via the NFL Network app or NFL.com.

– If you have a cable login, you can stream the game live via the NFL Network app or NFL.com. Live TV Streaming Services – Services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV all offer NFL Network as part of their packages. If you’re already subscribed, you’re all set. If not, many of these services offer free trials, which could be a great way to watch the game for free.

– Services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV all offer NFL Network as part of their packages. If you’re already subscribed, you’re all set. If not, many of these services offer free trials, which could be a great way to watch the game for free. NFL+ (For Mobile Users) – If you’re on the go, NFL+ might be the best option, as it allows mobile streaming of NFL Network broadcasts.

Why You Should Watch

The Shrine Bowl is more than just another all-star game—it’s a showcase of future NFL talent. Every year, players from top programs and small schools alike use this game to prove themselves to pro scouts.

Plus, the game supports a great cause—the Shriners Hospitals for Children, which has been helping kids for decades. So whether you’re watching to scout future NFL stars or just for the love of the game, the East-West Shrine Bowl is always worth your time.

Make sure to set a reminder for January 30 at 8 p.m. ET, and enjoy the action!

