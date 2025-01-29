Shrine Bowl Update: 5 players surging up 2025 NFL Draft boards

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl gave NFL hopefuls the chance to boost their draft stock, and several players did just that.

While the game itself always draws attention, it's the practices leading up to it that truly help scouts evaluate talent. Some players arrived in Denton, Texas, with little buzz but left with their names climbing up draft boards.

Here are five standouts from the Shrine Bowl who made the biggest leaps in draft stock.

5 big standouts from the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

1. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

There’s no debate—Kyle McCord has been the best quarterback on the field during Shrine Bowl week, according to the observers watching practice take place. The former Ohio State signal-caller transferred to Syracuse for the 2024 season and immediately turned heads, leading the FBS in passing yards (4,779) and setting an ACC record in the process.

At the Shrine Bowl, McCord showcased his ability to throw with accuracy and touch, whether standing tall in the pocket or moving outside of it. His deep-ball placement was impressive, and he had no trouble adjusting his arm angles to make quick throws in tight spaces. Scouts also loved his composure in play-action situations, where he demonstrated next-level mechanics and decision-making.

Former #Syracuse QB Kyle McCord has been LIGHTING UP the East-West Shrine Bowl.



McCord has been my biggest QB riser throughout this year’s draft cycle. He’s a completely different player now to who he was at Ohio State, and he’s making a case for my QB3 for the #NFLDraft2025, pic.twitter.com/xcirKAQbVj — Justin Dedrick (@JustinDedrick7) January 28, 2025

In a quarterback class that lacks depth outside of the top-tier prospects, McCord’s performance solidified his standing as a top-125 pick—possibly even higher if he builds on this momentum through the pre-draft process.

2. Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Elijah Roberts was reportedly one of the most physically impressive players at the Shrine Bowl, and he backed it up with dominant reps in practice. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he has the size to play multiple roles on the defensive line, but what really caught scouts’ attention was his explosiveness off the snap.

Some more Elijah Roberts highlights from day 3 of the Shrine Bowl. His twitch at 290lbs is crazy stuff, and that’s before you even talk about his power, which is some of the best in this draft class. Some team is going to get a stud, and he may not get out of day 2 after testing. https://t.co/m364caUNyv pic.twitter.com/OTLxP1z9dP — Daniel Salib (@salibdaniel1) January 28, 2025

3. Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Speed kills in today’s NFL, and Jimmy Horn Jr. has plenty of it. The Colorado receiver was one of the most exciting players during Shrine Bowl practices, consistently creating separation and making tough catches.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has been DESTROYING DB’s ankles at the East West Shrine Bowl.



Horn’s routes have reportedly been “giving DB’s hell” and Horn has reportedly been consistently winning matchups.



Many NFL scouts reportedly had Horn graded as a day three pick before these practices… pic.twitter.com/Yqh1a4SGiV — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 29, 2025

Horn’s ability to change direction at full speed makes him a nightmare for defensive backs, and he proved he could play both inside and outside. His hands were more reliable than expected, and his ability to track deep balls was on display throughout the week.

He may not have the ideal size of an outside WR1, but in an NFL that values playmakers in space, Horn’s draft stock is on the rise​.

4. Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

One of the best offensive linemen at the Shrine Bowl, Drew Kendall, lived up to Boston College’s reputation for producing NFL-ready linemen.

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Kendall isn’t the biggest center in the class, but he moves exceptionally well and consistently won leverage battles against bigger defensive tackles. His football IQ and ability to recognize defensive shifts will make him an attractive option for teams needing a plug-and-play interior lineman​.

5. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Cobee Bryant was arguably the best cornerback at the Shrine Bowl, and he played with the kind of edge that NFL teams love. He broke up multiple passes during practices, showing excellent instincts and ball-tracking skills.

This is a Cobee Bryant rep if I’ve ever seen one:



Press alignment, early contact, little grab, punches the ball out at the catch point, stares down the receiver on the ground. The full experience pic.twitter.com/Yi38RY0aFp — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 26, 2025

What really stood out was Bryant’s physicality at the line of scrimmage. Despite being listed at 5-foot-11 and 171 pounds, he played much bigger, consistently disrupting routes and making life miserable for receivers.

The Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday at 8 p.m. E.T. on the NFL Network.

