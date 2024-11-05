How to watch the College Football Playoff Rankings Release Show
We've now seen 10 weeks of the college football season and that means it's time for the College Football Playoff committee to convene and give their initial top-25 rankings.
With the new 12-team format, more fans than ever before have a chance to see their favorite team involved in the field, and that has created even more excitement as we head into the month of November.
How to watch the College Football Playoff Rankings show on Tuesday
The College Football Playoff rankings show will be broadcast on ESPN, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the show through the ESPN app.
How many teams will compete in the 2024 College Football Playoff?
For the first time, the College Football Playoff will feature a 12-team format, an expansion from the previous four-team structure. This 12-team setup will be in effect for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, although plans for expansion beyond 2025 are still under discussion.
How does the new College Football Playoff structure work?
The playoff will include 12 teams: the top five conference champions, as ranked by the College Football Playoff selection committee, along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded from one to four and will receive a bye in the first round.
The fifth conference champion will be seeded based on its ranking or, if outside the top 12, as the 12th seed. Top non-conference champions ranked in the top four will start at the No. 5 seed.
For the first round, the higher-seeded team in each matchup will host the game at their own venue.
It will be interesting to see what the College Football Playoff committee does with this first set of rankings. While it's widely believed that Oregon will still be ranked No. 1, it will be interesting to see how they sort out some of these one-loss teams — like Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, and others — and what they do with an undefeated Power-4 team like BYU. In addition, we'll be watching to see where Notre Dame is slotted with a bad loss to Northern Illinois, but a quality win over Texas A&M.