How Trent Dilfer still has a job is one of the biggest mysteries in college football

As we enter into the second week in October of the college football season of the biggest mysteries is how Trent Dilfer still has a job at UAB. His tenure has been abysmal and honestly, I am not even sure how he survived the axe after last season. He clearly doesn't like being in Birmingham and the fan base dislikes him at that same rate if not more. His record at UAB is a paltry 9-20 and the 2025 season has started no better than his previous two as the head guy of the Blazers.

They aren't competitive and were in danger of losing for most of the game against instate FCS foe Alabama State. Dilfer's time has been toxic since he took over and there are no signs that things will ever get better. Honestly, I was expecting to see an alert about his firing after being dominated by an Army team that isn't nearly as good as what they have been in the last couple of seasons.

The turnout for Dilfer's post-game press conference after the Army game tells the story of his era.

Tough loss to Army at home.



We await Trent Dilfer. pic.twitter.com/EU46IigEoq — BirminghamSports (@BirminghamSport) October 4, 2025

As hard as it was for UAB to bring football back after cutting the program completely you would think it would be easy to rid yourself of a coach who has done nothing to further improve the football program.

The expectations will never be overly high for the Blazers since they share the state with both Alabama and Auburn, but there is no reason why this program should ever be this bad. There is a lot of talent in the state of Alabama and with how the transfer portal works UAB should be benefitting much more than they do.

There is no reason why this program can't be closer to such top American Conference opponents like Tulane, Houston, or Navy. Being bowl eligible most every season is a reasonable expectation as well as being a contender for the conference every couple of seasons. The first step to getting the program to the level they should be at is to get Trent Dilfer out of town.

