How well will Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State deliver in 2026?

Through both a devoted roster and desperate head coach, the Mississippi State football program has a heavy cloud looming over it as we approach the 2026-27 season. To put it frankly, the Bulldogs appear to be on the brink of a make-or-break moment that only a few unfortunate teams can fathom.

With that in mind, I figured I’d take a quick peek at what all the autumn months have in store for the poor pooches, because if there’s little means for improvement, then this year may be Jeff Lebby’s last spent in Starkville.

Kicking things off with the non-conference portion of the Hail State agenda, the sole red flag I’m seeing is a troublesome date at Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers (who have spent the past several seasons averaging eight wins) are not particularly welcoming to those visiting Minneapolis.

But hey, if they’re the meanest challengers you got, things aren’t exactly looking bleak, right? I mean heck, doesn’t that only say that the Bulldogs are in good position to go positive outside of SEC play again? Perhaps, yet if we’re being honest, the SEC play itself is not just the main question mark here, it’s also what drove me to put my thoughts on this matter into words once and for all.

Mississippi State has an SEC path riddled with doom

I know that I and many other college football fanatics have given SEC homers some grief in the past over their whines about having to endure a gauntlet every single year, but while I stand by the fact that those claims are criminally inflated, they’re not entirely false, and this batch of foes awaiting the 2026 Bulldogs is active proof of that.

Two things about the schedule stand out: the road games, and the CFP presence. Get this—Mississippi State will have to take on South Carolina, LSU, Texas, and rival Ole Miss, all in enemy territory. Most Southeastern road games have the potential to raise some hell, but when each of those guys are notorious for their home environments (and when most have promising outlooks for the year), it almost feels cruel to subject the Bulldogs to them.

On top of the Rebels, we also have Alabama and Oklahoma headlining the calendar, bringing the tally of Hail State’s CFP adversaries to three.

When lumping in the Gophers from earlier, the Crimson Tide and Sooners are the sixth and seventh teams we’ve addressed that should be setting off alarm bells all around Starkville, and that doesn’t even include eight-win Missouri and 10-win Vandy.

Anything, of course, is possible; we could see Mississippi State thrive and/or some of its high-profile opponents crumble. However, as with all discussions like these, the most concrete clues of what’s to come is what we’ve most recently seen, so if we’re assuming that things go anything like how they’ve gone lately? I don’t see Jeff Lebby keeping his job through Halloween, much less for 2027.