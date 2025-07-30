Hugh Freeze continues to prove he won't pan out at Auburn with latest call out

Around the Country this week, College Football fall camps are beginning with August right around the corner. As each team officially begins their push for a National Championship, each program will start to hear more from their Head Coach as they give a look into the developments at camp, share their thoughts on the team, and provide updates on important position battles. One of the coaches everyone will be keeping a close eye on during camp is Hugh Freeze after Auburn's awful season.

Last season rather than taking a step forward, the Tigers took a step back finishing with a 5-7 record while going 2-6 in SEC play. Auburn went out and used the transfer portal this offseason to get the roster to a place where it can compete for a College Football Playoff bid but, the expectations for this team vary depending on who you would ask.

On Wednesday as Auburn begins its fall camp, Hugh Freeze had a chance to set optimism sky high for his group. Instead of propping his players up in the media, Hugh Freeze decided to take time out of his day to publicly criticize his team.

"We have too many men who do more scrolling than sleeping." Hugh Freeze

While Hugh Freeze may be right that his team is spending too much time on social media, this once again shows his lack of awareness and part of the reason he'll never work out at Auburn. Freeze is criticizing his players for being distracted in the same offseason where his golf rounds became the entire story around the program.

Given that Hugh Freeze didn't name which player or players he's referring to but, the comments he's making show he clearly doesn't get it. In this current era, most college coaches would agree with Hugh Freeze but, the vast majority also wouldn't dare telling the media they feel that way. Freeze has likely had these conversations behind closed doors which should be where they stayed rather than being aired out in public.

Heading into what could be the year that determines his future, Hugh Freeze should be doing everything possible to put his program in good light. Taking an unprovoked shot at your players is only creating another bad story and another story your players may read if they're truly spending too much time on the internet.

