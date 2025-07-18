Hulu is documenting the wildest bad idea in CFB History: Bill Belichick to UNC

The Football world was stunned when Bill Belichick one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport left behind his life in the NFL opting to take the North Carolina Tar Heels job rather than trying to return to the professional ranks. The hire by UNC is a bet on the upside but, they likely thought they were getting the traditional grump Belichick rather than what he's become.

This Spring, all the talk around the program had nothing to do with the team's roster or recruiting efforts but, a massive distraction. As Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson flipped out on CBS Sunday Morning, stories started to come out about how much of a problem she was behind the scenes.

Jordon Hudson seemed intent on keeping certain stories behind closed doors and now it becomes clear why as Hulu is filming a docuseries about Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Originally, Hard Knocks was going to follow the Tar Heels but, it was reported that Hudson's constant demands resulted in the idea being scrapped altogether. Whether Hudson knew what she was doing or not, the Tar Heels and Belichick will likely get far more for a Hulu series rather than Hard Knocks making this a win on paper for Belichick and Hudson.

This documentary however, may have been best delivered on Netflix so it could be a part of their "Trainwreck" series. Bill Belichick never would've allowed this level of distraction to take place during his time in New England which further speaks to the fact that he's not the same guy North Carolina thought it was getting.

Taking over a program always makes for a difficult first season due to all of the roster turnover and not having players that fit your exact system. If the Tar Heels have a bad season it'll only make for a bigger spectacle as the entire thing will be filmed behind the scenes. If the Tar Heels season is a disaster and the behind the scenes stories continue to look worrisome, this docuseries could end with Belichick packing up his office.

