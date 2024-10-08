Hurricane Milton tracker: Which college football games have been affected by the storm?
By Sam Fariss
Last updated: 10/8 at noon ET
Hurricane Milton has recorded wind gusts up to 180 miles per hour as it races towards the state of Florida. Currently classified as a Category 4 storm, Milton is currently heading towards the western coast of Florida's panhandle.
Before it makes landfall, there is a chance that the storm doubles in size but will likely, and hopefully, reduce to a Category 3 hurricane.
As the hurricane races towards the United States, expected to make landfall late on Wednesday, Oct. 9, millions of Floridians are bracing for impact, including many collegiate students, staff, athletes, and coaches.
Saturday Blitz will stay on top of all game cancellations, postponements, and updates as the storm travels toward the United States.
To stay up to date on all things Hurricane Milton, visit The Weather Channel for a live tracker of the storm.
Games and teams in Hurricane Milton's path
- Coastal Carolina (Conway, SC) – Traveling to James Madison University (Harrisonburg, VA) – The game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Memphis at South Florida (Tampa, FL) – The game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET
- Cincinnati at UCF (Orlando, FL) – The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Florida (Gainesville, FL) – Traveling to Tennessee (Knoxville, TN) – The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET
- North Texas at FAU (Boca Raton, FL) – The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET
CFB games that have been cancelled due to Hurricane Milton
As of now, Oct. 8, zero games have been cancelled or postponed due to Milton's expected impact.