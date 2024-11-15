If Arkansas isn't competitive against Texas, Sam Pittman won't see next season
Sam Pittman might be the most likeable coach in the SEC but something tells me if Saturday's game against rival Texas isn't competitive he won't see next season.
Everything seemed to have been on the upswing after the upset win over Tennessee in Fayetteville, but unfortunately the last two outings at home against LSU and Ole Miss were absolutely embarrassing. It's not so much that they lost those games but more so the way they did. There isn't a team the Hog faithful dislike more than Texas and I don't think the decision makers sticking with Pittman if the game turns into anything like the Ole Miss debacle.
Arkansas is still looking to reach that elusive sixth win to gain bowl eligibility and that would be a huge plus for the current Head Hog if they get there, but tomorrow's game is much bigger to the fans than any location this team could be playing around Christmas Day.
The good news for the Razorbacks is Ja'Quinden Jackson and Taylen Green are both healthy for Saturday morning's rivarly game. You would love to see this game at night, but it should be a great atmosphere either way. Hopefully they can keep the fans engaged in the game.
Honestly I dislike coaches being fired but at the same time greatly enjoy the coaching carousel throughout the season and after the year.
If Arkansas does find it necessary to cut ties with Pittman it would be very interesting to see if they give Bobby Petrino a second run, hopefully minus the motorcycle, or if they will look outside the program. This is a great fan base and they deserve to see a good product on the field so Saturday will tell us a lot about the direction of where this program is headed.