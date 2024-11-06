If Indiana had another logo on their helmet they'd be number two in the polls
As an outsider, I love watching Indiana and am confident if they had a different logo on their helmet they would be the No. 2 team in the rankings. If another Big Ten team like Ohio State or Michigan were undefeated, even with a soft schedule, would be above one loss teams if undefeated going into Week 11 of the college football season.
There is no doubt the IU on the side of the helmet is holding this team back from being ranked higher. I get that the Hoosier history isn't the strongest on the gridiron and there are quite a few who still aren't taking this team seriously.
There are plenty of people who are pointing to their schedule as to why this team is undefeated, and that we won't know anything about this team until they play Ohio State. I argue that this team is doing exactly what they are supposed to do against weaker teams and that leaves no question.
What coach Signetti has done in Bloomington this season is a thing of beauty and it wouldn't shock me if they beat the Buckeyes in a couple of weeks in Columbus. I am much more impressed with how they have the Hoosiers looked as of late compared to Ryan Day's squad.
Bias towards bigger names in the football world won't matter if this Indiana team runs the table or even if they end 11-1 in the Big Ten. This team isn't a fluke and should get the respect other undefeated Big Ten teams would be getting in the polls.
Obviously, Michigan coming to town does not carry the same weight as past seasons, but when the Hoosiers cover the 14-point spread that should be more than enough proof to the doubters how real this team is. Everybody should do themselves a favor and turn to CBS Saturday afternoon to check out Kurtis Rourke and one of the most impressive teams in America.