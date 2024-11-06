ESPN ruins everyone's distraction and escape with election-themed opening of CFP ranking
It's a historic night in the USA. That's right, we're talking about the College Football Playoff rankings, which has taken over everyone's attention. Oh, you thought we were going to bring up the Presidential Election? Yeah, that's pretty important too.
However, while everyone is trying to focus on both things, college football fans across the planet were hoping to watch ESPN reveal the CFP's first Top 25 and have a bit of an escape from all the talk surrounding Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
That wasn't the case, however. ESPN went ahead and LEANED into the election for their opening intro. Sure, we get that it would make sense to try and tie things in a bit, but no one can argue with the fact that they overdid it. People on social media are voicing their displeasure too.
ESPN is getting called out for election-themed intro for its CFP show
Again, we understand that they wanted to reference arguably the biggest election in U.S. history. At the same time, again, they overdid things and it was a bit too much for people to handle. Indeed, football fans are letting ESPN have it on Twitter.
Thankfully, Rece Davis and Co. were able to stop with their political references and get to the rankings, which everyone was waiting for. Army was the first team announced at No. 25, while Oregon was at No. 1 - no surprise there.
Ohio State checked in at No. 2, while Georgia was No. 3, Miami was No. 4 and Texas rounded out the Top 5. The Tennessee Vols were arguably the biggest surprise in the Top 10, as they landed at No. 7. It was a pleasant surprise for Josh Heupel and Co.
Overall, though, you can't argue that ESPN needed to do a much better job with its intro. Thankfully, we (hopefully) won't have to worry about this next week when the second set of rankings are released. Any election references will be something to worry about four years from now.