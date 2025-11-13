It is a big if and far from the most important thing, but if Texas A&M runs the table, including winning the SEC Championship game, they should receive the number one seed in this year's playoff field. We have seen the Aggies sitting behind Ohio State and Indiana through the first two playoff ranking shows, despite arguably having a tougher road than both to this point, have the opportunity to pass both once the final rankings before the playoff come out.

Either the Hoosiers or Buckeyes will fall behind Texas A&M at some point since it is likely they will be playing each other in December.

If the Aggies do run the table they will have wins over Notre Dame on the road, Texas on the road, and an SEC Championship Game win over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, or possibly Ole Miss. Mike Elko is trying to change the narrative in College Station when it comes to winning the most important games and to this point of the season they have answered the bell.

After picking up road wins in Week 11, Texas A&M and Indiana continue to separate from the rest of the field according to ESPN's Strength of Record metric 💪



The average playoff contender would have a 3% chance to start 9-0 against the Aggies schedule and a 4% chance to start… pic.twitter.com/mKTX13AKZf — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 11, 2025

On paper there is no reason why Texas A&M should not go to Atlanta undefeated and should they win the SEC Championship, there isn't an argument on why they wouldn't end up ranked above the Big Ten Champion.

This is the first time since I was in elementary school that this program has looked this good so late into the season and have all the intanigbles to win games many different ways. They have a Heisman contender in Marcel Reed and a defense that gets the job done. There is nothing fluky about their run and are on the verge of becoming the dominant program many expected the to be during the Jimbo Fisher era. The players will have to ignore the "rat poison" and focus on business but this could be the special season they have been yearning for in south Texas forever.