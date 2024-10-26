If this team wins this weekend, could they make the College Football Playoff?
No. 25 Vanderbilt will welcome the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on Saturday in perhaps its biggest game of the 2024 season. The Commodores are still riding high after having defeated then-No.1 Alabama at home back on October 5th. The historic win has catapulted the program into the national spotlight in recent weeks and now the Commodores find themselves in the rankings for the first time since 2008.
As for the Longhorns, they are fresh off a beatdown from the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday night at home. If the Commodores were to pull off yet another upset against Texas, could they make a run for the College Football Playoff?
First and foremost, who would've thought that Vanderbilt of all programs were going to be in the Top 25 rankings, let alone be in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Commodores finished 2-10 a season ago and even lost to Georgia State earlier this season. The perception of Vanderbilt football were that they were considered as fodder for the top-tier SEC teams. Now, however, the Commodores pose as serious threats in arguably the nation's best conference.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has become a national sensation since the win over the Crimson Tide, and rightfully so. In 2024, Pavia has garnered 1,391 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with only having thrown one interception. In fact, Pavia ranks 12th in the nation in passing efficiency (164.38) and exhibits immense grit and determination while on the field. If Pavia somehow has a strong performance and leads the Commodores to a victory, could he be inserted into the Heisman conversation?
As for Texas, they are still firmly in the SEC title and College Football Playoff hunt, even after the lopsided loss to the Bulldogs. The Longhorns offensive line struggled mightily against the Bulldog's pass rush which resulted in the benching of star quarterback Quinn Ewers for backup Arch Manning.
Ewers and Manning both struggled, as they both averaged a combined 3.1 yards per pass attempt, respectively. Can the Longhorns afford another in-conference loss?
Vanderbilt has been this season's Cinderella story with the major turnaround its made compared to season's past. Will the fairy-tale continue? Or will Texas return to its dominate ways and prove they should still be viewed as the SEC's best team?