Illinois: Today’s top hitman for Big Ten football

Quick, think of some college football programs that are “household names,” ones that are essentially synonymous with the sport. Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, so on and so forth. They’ve each earned that status, and have done a lot for the game in the process, but what about the ones that don't get all the glory, yet still do enough to make the world go ‘round?

I’m talking about the teams that may not be as tough or glorious, but nonetheless manage to establish a knack for getting their hands dirty. Many know these teams for adding depth to their leagues, but one term I like for them is “hitmen.” They don’t soak in the love that comes with perfect play, but instead gradually bleed into it after thoroughly stirring the pot behind the scenes. One splendid example of such a class? Illinois.

The Illinois Fighting Illini have spent the past few years doing much of the Big Ten’s heavy lifting while getting virtually no praise for it, and I want to be the one to change that—now. Why? Because it goes beyond some random squad getting a share of decent seasons together. In fact, Illinois has been one of the loudest perpetrators behind its conference’s rise to the top.

Think about it: What’s been the primary factor behind the Big Ten jumping the SEC as college football’s premier league today? The stark contrasts in their postseason impacts, in regards to both championship contention and head-to-head encounters.

Bring on the Illini, who currently sit with consecutive bowl wins over respected Southeastern opposition, specifically 2024 South Carolina (a team some felt should have made the playoff) and 2025 Tennessee (an eight-win foe that allegedly served as a “quality dub” for CFP regulars like Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma).

Fans on social media can view teams however they wish, but at the end of the day, it’s results that tell the story, and though Illinois isn’t an Ohio State or an…Indiana, I guess, it’s a driving force behind why the SEC dwells in the shadow of the Big Ten until further notice. That can’t be said unless you play some rugged ball. Therefore, let today be the day people finally start to realize that the Fighting Illini should be far from the first bunch you’d want to share a field with.