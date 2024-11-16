Implications behind the Georgia-Tennessee SEC duel
By Sam Simonic
There’s arguably never been greater stakes by Week 12 than right now. On the cusp of the College Football Playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs find themselves hosting a near-elimination game. In their way stands the Tennessee Volunteers.
There’s no margin for error. With a 7-2 record, the #11 Bulldogs will play in a “must-win.” Despite the 8-1 record, this game is equally important for #6 Volunteers. Week 12 has proven to cause major roadblocks for Playoff-bound teams. If history repeats itself, one of these SEC juggernauts may find themselves in thick mud.
Georgia Outlook -
The Bulldogs are a very talented team. Out of the gate, Georgia defeated Clemson in a crushing 34-3 blowout. Following this, the Bulldogs hit a few road bumps. After nearly defeating Kentucky in Week 3, Kirby Smart’s team took to Alabama in a close defeat. Just a few weeks later the team bounced back and defeated #3 Texas on the road, 30-15. The most recent edition of the rollercoaster of a season. The Bulldogs lost to #10 Ole Miss in what was a 28-10 loss.
The major story in Athens is about Carson Beck. The third-year quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida. After being considered a likely Heisman favorite, Beck has struggled to control the turnovers. In his last four games, Beck has thrown 9 interceptions and 5 touchdowns. On the season, Beck has thrown 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Georgia has faced a unique wave of challenges this season. With one of the toughest schedules in all of College Football, the Bulldogs have shown where their vulnerability lies. Specifically, the lack of offensive power and a weakened defense.
A typical Kirby Smart team is not used to this level of scrutiny along with adversity to overcome. In order for Georgia to win, the Bulldogs must ensure a clean pocket for Beck to throw. Additionally, Beck will have to play up to par with his unique throwing ability.
Defensively, Georgia has stars all over the field. In last week’s game against Ole Miss, Georgia really struggled to get pressure on Jaxson Dart. This put immense pressure on the secondary which was too much for the dynamic Rebels offense.
Simply, Georgia has the manpower but must win the battle in the trenches. It starts up-front in protecting Beck and must be cohesive with the defensive front in causing pressure against Nico Iamaleava.
Tennessee Outlook -
As mentioned, Nico Iamaleava. This is the headliner name. The former 5-star quarterback has been a large reason for the Volunteer’s success thus far. However, injuries have jeopardized if he will suit up tonight.
In last week’s 33-14 victory over Mississippi State, Iamaleava went down late with a concussion. It was reported earlier Saturday that Iamaleava is expected to play.
Tennessee is 8-1 while riding a 4-game winning streak. The one stumble came on the road against Arkansas in what was a tough 19-14 defeat. The Vols bounced back strong with their biggest win coming against #10 Alabama in a close 24-17 victory.
Tennessee has really struggled putting points on the board in the opening quarters. The biggest issue has come against containing the defensive line. The Vols offensive line has been below average at best, allowing 16 sacks thus far. On the contrary, Tennessee certainly has the potential to get after Carson Beck on defense. Someone to keep an eye on is James Pearce Jr. With 14 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks, James Pearce Jr. has quickly become a notable NFL prospect.
For Tennessee to have a shot, the Vols will have to get out to a hot start and protect Iamaleava at all costs. The defense potential to really get after Beck and wreak havoc.
What’s at Stake? -
This is a borderline Playoff game. With much more to lose for Georgia, this is nearly a must-win.
It’s likely that a third loss would likely eliminate the Bulldog’s chances at reaching the College Football Playoff. For the Volunteers, this is their first true road test. It’ll be interesting to see how Josh Heupel responds to this tough Playoff-like game.
This is also a major indicator of who the Vols really are. I would expect this to be a slug-fest with each team having a slow-start. If there is a slow start, I would favor Georgia in that situation.
In Athens, many questions will be answered. The SEC deul byof fates will begin at 7:30 PM EST on ABC. Georgia is favored with a -8.5 spread. I’m taking the Bulldogs in a very close one. My prediction is 27-20, Georgia.