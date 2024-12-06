In-state foe hilariously trolls Texas over mascot controversy
The controversy over Bevo’s absence from the SEC Championship has Texas fans in an uproar.
It was announced earlier this week that the iconic live longhorn mascot won’t be allowed on the sidelines when the Longhorns face off against Georgia. The SEC cited safety concerns and limited space at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the reasons behind the decision, noting that Bevo’s large enclosure would be too much to manage.
This decision has sparked outrage among Texas fans, who argue that it creates an unfair advantage for Georgia since their mascot, Uga the bulldog, will be present. A passionate group of supporters even started a petition on Change.org, urging SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to reverse the call, reports from On3 confirm.
With over 5,000 signatures and counting, the petition describes Bevo as a vital symbol of team spirit and unity, calling the decision “unbalanced” and damaging to the integrity of the championship game.
While Texas fans are rallying behind Bevo, SMU decided to join the conversation with a bit of humor. The Mustangs, set to face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday, posted a lighthearted jab on social media. Sharing a photo of their mascot, Peruna, a black pony, SMU added the hilarious caption: “Can’t relate.”
Unlike Texas, SMU will have no issues bringing Peruna to the sidelines in Charlotte, where they’ll compete for their first ACC Championship title.
As the mascot drama adds an extra layer of intrigue to championship weekend, SMU’s jab at Texas brings some levity to the situation. Now, the question remains—will Peruna’s bold confidence help the Mustangs take down Clemson? One thing’s for sure: mascot rivalries never fail to entertain college football fans.
Texas and Georgia will clash in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4:00 p.m. E.T. SMU and Clemson will play one another in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 8:00 p.m. E.T. Both games will be televised on ABC/ESPN+.
Texas and SMU have not played since 1995. It seems like it's time for that in-state game to be renewed.