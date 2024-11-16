Indiana silences Curt Cignetti speculation by giving him massive new contract
He's not going anywhere. One of the best stories in college football this season has been the tremendous job Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has done with his team. Out of nowhere, Cignetti has Indiana looking like one of the top squads in the country.
Entering Week 12, the Hoosiers are 10-0 on the year and the No. 5 team in the country. They have one foot in the door for the College Football Playoff, which not many people expected for them in 2024. Because of the success, there has been loads of speculation that Cignetti could leave after this year, with plenty of upcoming openings potentially catching his eye.
That's not going to happen. On Saturday morning, massive news broke that Indiana has given him an extension worth $8 million per season. With his new deal, Cignetti will also be in town through the 2032 campaign.
Indiana HC Curt Cignetti has agreed to a massive extension with the Hoosiers
"Since arriving on campus, Coach Cignetti has been the architect of one of college football's greatest turnarounds and has shown the world that IU is also a football school," Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said in a release. "The success he has brought to Indiana football is shining a light on all that is amazing about Indiana University."
With Cignetti set to take home $64 million with his revised contract, it's showing that the university has full belief in him keeping things rocking for the long haul. The Hoosiers are on a bye this week, but next up is a monster battle against No. 2 Ohio State.
This game will be a road one for Cignetti and Co., but they have a chance to silence their haters in the best way possible if they can post an upset victory. Should Indiana get the job done, even more people will be jumping on the Indiana bandwagon. Regardless of the result, Cignetti was fully deserving of Saturday's breaking update. For fans, they can rest easy knowing he won't be jumping to coach a new program in the near future.