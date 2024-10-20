Injury Update: Could Michigan star CB Will Johnson opt-out for the rest of 2024?
Michigan's star cornerback, Will Johnson, exited Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower-leg injury. Johnson, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, left during the Wolverines' 21-7 loss after limping off the field in the first half.
Although Johnson returned to the sidelines after halftime, he was without his helmet and did not play in the second half. CBS Sports reported during the broadcast that he suffered an ankle injury, but Michigan coach Sherrone Moore declined to provide further details, stating, "It's something he's been working through."
Johnson has been dealing with various injuries throughout the season. He previously left a game against USC in September with a shoulder issue and had offseason knee surgery, which caused him to miss the first three games of 2023.
Despite these setbacks, Johnson entered Saturday's game with 14 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3 pass breakups, showcasing why he's highly regarded by NFL scouts.
ESPN's Mel Kiper currently ranks Johnson as the No. 2 overall prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Could Will Johnson opt-out for the rest of 2024?
Michigan lost its third game of the season on Saturday, falling 21-7 to Illinois on Saturday. With the Wolverines are just 4-3 on the season and there are several more tests for them the rest of the way, including Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State to close the year.
While there's no doubt that Johnson will want to play the rest of the season, there's certainly a school of tought that he may be better off opting-out of the remaining games and, instead, beginning to focus on the 2025 NFL Draft.
Michigan is officially out of the College Football Playoff hunt after the loss and the Wolverines are going to have some trouble even making a bowl game at this point. Because there's not much left to play for as a team, this may just be a situation where Johnson makes a business decision.
Keep in mind that this is just speculation and that no one from Johnson's camp has shared that he is planning to sit out the rest of the season, at least not yet.