Injury Update: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava's status for Georgia
After Tennessee's 33-14 win over Mississippi State, the team and fans alike were left in suspense due to an injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava left the field in the first half and did not return for the second, raising questions about his availability for Tennessee's upcoming rivalry matchup against Georgia. The injury occurred late in the first half after Iamaleava took a notable hit during a third-down play, leading many to wonder if it would keep him sidelined longer.
Post-game, Head Coach Josh Heupel provided an update to alleviate some concerns.
Describing the decision to keep Iamaleava out for the rest of the game as “precautionary,” Heupel expressed confidence that Iamaleava will be ready for the Georgia game.
"We anticipate having him ready for next week," Heupel said via Rocky Top Insider. "Precautionary measure at halftime. Feel like we’ll be ready to roll Saturday.”
Iamaleava had an impressive first half, completing 8-of-13 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and showcasing his versatility by rushing for 22 yards on four carries. His performance included standout moments like a 34-yard touchdown pass to Squirrel White and a 73-yard connection with Dont’e Thornton.
In his absence, backup quarterback Gaston Moore completed 5-of-8 passes for 38 yards. But, the Volunteers will need Iamaleava available for next week's game. The Volunteers will be traveling to Athens to take on the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 28-10 blowout loss in Oxford at the hands of Ole Miss this past Saturday.
Georgia now has two SEC losses and the Bulldogs will be playing to keep themselves in firm contention for an at-large berth in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee, on the other hand, is sitting at 5-1 in SEC play and could take a major step forward in securing a spot in Atlanta with a win next Saturday.
With only one loss, Tennessee will still be in the College Football Playoff hunt even with a loss to Georgia next weekend, but a win could go a long way in locking up a bid for the Vols and vault them that much closer to competing for the SEC Championship.