Iowa hires ex-Belichick staffer to navigate new landscape after House settlement

On Friday, the entire landscape of College sports changed forever when Judge Claudia Wilken signed off approving the NCAA House settlement. As the House Settlement is approved, revenue sharing comes into College sports the programs themselves are allowed to pay their athletes with the revenue they earn. The programs around the Country are now tasked with juggling revenue sharing along with everything else they're tasked with handling.

Each College has started to structure their athletic departments and sports programs like a front office getting people in place to handle NIL and now revenue sharing. On Monday, the Iowa Hawkeyes made a splashy hire bringing in a consultant to handle revenue sharing.

Iowa hires former NFL executive Scott Pioli to assist with revenue sharing

On Monday, the University of Iowa released a statement about how they're prepared for revenue sharing including the fact that former NFL GM Scott Pioli will be assisting the program.

A new era of opportunity begins now for Iowa Athletics!



Letter from Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie, Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz ⤵️

#Hawkeyes — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) June 9, 2025

In the Statement, the following was said by Iowa regarding Scott Pioli's involvement with the program.

"Scott Pioli, a former NFL general manager and front office executive with more than a quarter-century of experience at the highest levels, was retained last fall by the department in preparation for revenue sharing and will continue to work with our programs." University of Iowa

Hiring Scott Pioli is a smart move by the Hawkeyes as a new era of College Football arrives with revenue sharing. As a former NFL general manager, Scott Pioli already has a ton of experience working with a cap like will be set up with revenue sharing. Adding a resource like Scott Pioli to the staff will help Iowa as they streamline their operations which will only make Iowa better in the short and long term.

Over the next several years, it'll be interesting to see which programs follow in Iowa's footsteps hiring former NFL or NBA associates to handle the salary cap. Colleges could start to acquire big name General Managers which would only add another level of intrigue to the Sport.

More Iowa Hawkeyes News: