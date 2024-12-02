Is Baylor college football’s most overlooked stud?
By Austin Lloyd
Entering this college football season, there weren’t many names at the Power 4 level that looked sadder than Baylor, as the Bears had just gone 3-9 with a double-digit home loss to Texas State.
The looming concerns that run spawned were only inflamed by their 2-4 start this season, just about confirming that the Bears were in for another hideous year…just about.
After suffering a beatdown courtesy of Iowa State, something seemed to awaken inside of Baylor, as the Bears then went on a tear of five consecutive wins, with the only one not decided by two-or-more possessions being the 37-34 victory over rival TCU, who’s now heading off to the postseason with a respectable record of 8-4.
Speaking of which, this past Saturday had the Bears looking to hit the same tally, with none other than Kansas standing in their way. Despite their record of 5-6, the Jayhawks had long proven themselves as ones not to be doubted, as they were coming into the battle with a three-game win streak composed entirely of ranked teams. However, as it turns out, that stretch of dominance ended up meaning absolutely nothing.
Through scores of 21-10 at half and 42-17 after three, Baylor’s effortless controlling of this game was made blatantly clear by it’s end, and though the display was shushed down by a handful of more-pivotal thrillers that had also taken place, it nonetheless paints the Bears out as one of the more menacing squads to look out for in the postseason.
If they go on to win their bowl game (which I imagine is very likely to happen at this rate), they will finish their 2024 campaign 9-4, tripling their win count from just a year prior. When playing in a Big 12 with no nationally contending teams, that kind of turnaround leaves the door for a 2025 playoff push wide open. Therefore: Look out for the Baylor Bears.