Is Julian Sayin the best quarterback in the country?

Julian Sayin, Ohio State’s starting quarterback, continues to make the case that he is the best quarterback in College Football. He started slowly as Ohio State eased him in during the first part of the season, but over the last four games, Ohio State has opened the playbook, and Sayin has excelled. Ohio State is currently ranked number 1 in the country, and they are 7-0, and Sayin is a big part of the reason why.

Sayin's latest game against Penn State shows how talented a thrower of the football Sayin is. He was 20/23, 316 yards, and 4 touchdown passes. His quarterback rating was an outstanding 259.80. Completing 20 of 23 passes is insane. The other part of that is he hit a deep touchdown pass of 45 yards to Carnell Tate and a 57-yard pass to him as well. He also hit Jeremiah Smith on a 55 yard pass. His ability to throw the ball deep is impressive. The other part of that completion percentage is that he is not just throwing short. He is constantly throwing intermediate to deep balls.

Julian Sayin hitting Jeremiah Smith in stride 55 yards down the field…



Julian Sayin = Elite deep ball accuracy pic.twitter.com/deAREdhFiB — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 2, 2025

Sayin’s other strength is his pocket presence. His ability to move and make defenders miss is impressive. He is so good at avoiding pressure that defenders have a hard time sacking him. Against Penn State, they had 15 pressures against Sayin and the offense. They sacked him 0 times, as Sayin avoided the pressure from Penn State the entire game. Sayin's ability to maneuver inside the pocket makes him look like someone who has been playing quarterback for years as a starter, not a 1st year starter.

Penn State’s Defense got a ton of pressure on Ohio State QB Julian Sayin (15 pressures) but 0 sacks.



That’s because Sayin’s pocket presence and footwork while under pressure is elite. Sayin looks like a 3rd year starter out there pic.twitter.com/XzJaf4pCgX — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 2, 2025

On the season, Sayin has a quarterback rating of 197.11, which is the highest in College Football. The 2nd person behind him is Fernando Mendoza with a quarterback rating of 185.23. He has 23 touchdown passes vs. only 3 interceptions. So Sayin is completing more passes at a more efficient clip than anyone in the sport.

The one knock on Sayin is that he is throwing to the best pair of wide receivers in the country, in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. These two receivers make his life easier, but Sayin is still playing a ridiculous clip as a quarterback. His ability to throw the ball to these two receivers and several of the other weapons is impressive. He is constantly on target with almost every pass. His accuracy is impressive, as he rarely misses any passes. His ability to move in the pocket is excellent as well.

The only thing left for Sayin is to do it on a big stage. He will have plenty of opportunities in the coming months as Ohio State will try to beat Michigan for the first time in 2019, plus he most likely will be playing in the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff. Sayin is also one of the top candidates to win the Heisman Trophy, as he has proven he is one of the best players in the country. Without a doubt, Sayin is showing he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

