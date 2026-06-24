Is Notre Dame Undervalued by the National Media Despite Championship Expectations?

Expectations are sky-high for Notre Dame this fall. Head coach Marcus Freeman has transformed the football program from an aristocratic classic car — think a Rolls-Royce Corniche — into the modern-day equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser.

Powered by an elite recruiting class — 247Sports ranked Notre Dame No. 5 in its 2026 team recruiting rankings — along with a roster loaded with future Day 1 and Day 2 NFL Draft talent, this is arguably the most talent-rich Irish squad of the 21st century.

As a result, Notre Dame has emerged as a consensus top-five team entering the season. But despite those lofty expectations, are the Irish still being undervalued by the national media?

According to post-spring rankings from Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, and ESPN, Notre Dame checks in at No. 4 nationally.

Heck, even the recently released EA Sports College Football 27 rankings slot the Irish at No. 4 overall — behind in-state rival Indiana, among others.

The lone notable exception is FOX’s Joel Klatt, who ranks Notre Dame No. 2 in the country. By my account — and, perhaps more importantly, the sportsbooks’ account — Klatt’s ranking appears much closer to reality.

The betting markets are incredibly bullish on the Irish. BetMGM, DraftKings, and Bet365 currently list Notre Dame at +700 to win the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship, the second-best odds in the nation. Caesars Sportsbook is even more optimistic, tying the Irish with Ohio State for the nation’s best championship odds at +600.

All lines and odds are subject to change

The confidence doesn’t stop there.

BetMGM also lists quarterback CJ Carr as the Heisman Trophy favorite at +750. As history has shown, the award often finds its way to the quarterback of one of college football’s elite teams.

So, what gives?

Sportsbooks aren’t in the business of losing money. Their projections are rooted in analytics, power ratings, and probability. Media rankings, meanwhile, can sometimes be influenced by perception, preseason narratives, or personal biases.

And when it comes to Notre Dame, there’s rarely any middle ground.

You either love the Irish or you don’t. Let’s be honest — there are plenty of national analysts who fall into the latter camp.

Ultimately, time will tell whether Freeman’s redesigned Notre Dame roster proves to be every bit as powerful, refined, and durable as the Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser.

Tune In: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin | Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin | Sunday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET