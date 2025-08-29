Is Oklahoma State's Season Over after Hauss Hejny's Injury

Oklahoma State was already one of the most interesting teams in the country headed into the 2024 college football season. The Cowboys made over 40 additions from the transfer portal and a competitive quarterback battle made for an highly anticipated season opener against UT Martin.

Hauss Hejny ended up winning the quarterback battle and he was off an an excellent start in their season opener. Hejny used his arm and his legs to carve up the Skyhawk defense and lead the Cowboys to touchdowns on their first two offensive drives of the game.

Hejny went to the locker room late in the first quarter and never returned to the game as Zane Flores took over in the Cowboys 27-7 victory on Thursday Evening.

Oklahoma State sideline reporter Robert Allen reported that Hejny would be out the remainder of the game with a lower extremity injury.

Mike Gundy said in his postgame press conference " I won't give injury updates either way. I never will know on those until the next day anyway."

Well the news got worse for Oklahoma State fans on Friday morning when On3 Sports Brent McMurphy and Pete Nakos reported that Hejny suffered a broken left foot that will require surgery. He is expected to miss at least five weeks.

The injury makes things even more difficult for the Cowboys as they face off against Oregon in week two along with Baylor and Arizona in the first two weeks of Big 12 play.

Unless Zane Flores shows more in terms of play making and ability and the offensive line begins to get their act together the Cowboys season could be over before it gets started.