Is Texas A&M the most dangerous team in the SEC? We'll find out this week
The Texas A&M Aggies have quietly become one of the most dangerous teams in the SEC, and this week’s matchup will tell us if they are ready to take that title.
With a 6-1 record and some impressive wins under their belt, the Aggies are looking stronger with each passing week. Their improvement under head coach Mike Elko has been evident, as they’ve bounced back from early challenges — including a loss to Notre Dame — to position themselves as serious contenders in the SEC West.
A major contributor to Texas A&M’s resurgence is quarterback Conner Weigman. Despite facing injury setbacks earlier in the season, Weigman has returned to lead the offense and, in the backfield, running back Le'Veon Moss has been a standout. Moss has provided the balance that Texas A&M needs, taking pressure off Weigman and allowing the offense to stay unpredictable.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies have been anchored by lineman Shemar Turner, who continues to disrupt opposing offenses with his relentless pass rush. Turner’s dominance at the line of scrimmage has set the tone for a defense that prides itself on physicality and discipline.
Texas A&M’s defense has consistently done a great job of shutting down opponents, which will be crucial in this weekend’s high-stakes game against LSU. Both teams are undefeated in SEC play, making this a pivotal matchup in who might be a legitimate contender for a spot on Atlanta.. The Aggies' dominant win over Missouri earlier in the season is evidence that they can handle top-ranked competition, and now they have a chance to prove it again.
Is Texas A&M the SEC's most dangerous team?
Saturday’s game will be crucial not only for SEC standings but also for Texas A&M’s playoff hopes. A win would solidify their place among the top teams in the country and make a strong case for their inclusion in the expanded 12-team playoff format, even if they were to suffer another loss down the stretch of November. With both teams vying to compete in the SEC,, Texas A&M has the opportunity to prove they are the most dangerous team in the conference.
If the Aggies pick up a win, it's likely they will move into the top-10 of the country. The schedule looks favorable the rest of the way with Texas A&M finishing up SEC play with road games against South Carolina and Auburn — both of which they'll be favored in — and then closing out the season with a home game against Texas.
The way that Mike Elko has been able to activate the talent in College Station has been impressive and, now, as we look towards November, he has them set up nicely in the College Football Playoff race. That is, if they can find a way to beat LSU Saturday night.
Texas A&M and LSU will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the call.