Texas A&M uncharacteristically not falling apart, becomes big Week 8 winner
Following a Week 1 loss to Notre Dame, many went ahead and crossed Texas A&M off their list of teams that could compete for a College Football Playoff spot.
Since that point, though, Texas A&M has been quietly gaining momentum in the College Football Playoff race, and their recent victory over Mississippi State further solidifies their case for national attention.
Currently ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll, the Aggies have strung together six consecutive wins after their early loss to Notre Dame. Their ability to stay resilient in the face of adversity, particularly with quarterback Conner Weigman returning from injury, showcases their potential to keep climbing the rankings.
In their latest win, running back Le'Veon Moss played a crucial role, rushing for 65 yards and two touchdowns. His performances, along with the efforts of the defense, have allowed Texas A&M to outlast SEC opponents, as seen in their recent 34-24 victory against Mississippi State.
What's most interesting about this game, though, is the fact that Texas A&M found a way to win this one. On the road with pressure mounting, this is a game that Aggies teams of the past would've found a way to lose. This time around, though, the Mike Elko-led team won the game and continued their streak, improving to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.
Now, the Aggies are staring down a relatively manageable schedule the remainder of the season. They've got LSU at home next weekend and that will certainly be one of the games to watch in college football Week 9. After that, they'll travel to South Carolina in a game they'll be favored in. After New Mexico State, they'll play Auburn on the road before finishing out the season with Texas at home in what will be a crazy rivalry game.
Considering they'll play their two toughest opponents in the friendly confines of Kyle Field, Texas A&M has as favorable a schedule as anyone the rest of the way.
Who would've thought at the beginning of this season that we'd be talking about Texas A&M potentially having a path to Atlanta?