It all started here: Corso's final GameDay comes full circle at Texas-Ohio State

The 2025 College Football season will begin with an emotional goodbye for College Football fans as the world bids farewell to Lee Corso. The legendary College Football analyst has been a staple of the sport as an analyst on College GameDay from its inception becoming a trusted voice for College Football fans.

Prior to the start of the 2025 season, College GameDay announced that Lee Corso would retire but, not before giving the fans one last show. When Corso announced he'd retire after one last show everyone began to guess which location the show would travel to for Corso's swan song but, one location stood out the most with Texas and Ohio State facing off in week one.

Lee Corso is most famous for making his Headgear selection where he'd either please the home crowd donning their mascot's head gear or he'd turn heel giving everyone an incredible moment. The first time Corso made a headgear selection was in October of 1996 when he predicted that Ohio State would beat Penn State donning the Brutus headgear and the rest became history.

Lee Corso will bid farewell from Texas Vs Ohio State

On Tuesday, the highly guessed location was made official as College GameDay announced that Lee Corso's final show will be live from Columbus, Ohio the site of Lee Corso's first Headgear selection.

📍 Week 1: Columbus, OH



We're kicking off College GameDay with a trip to Texas-Ohio State, as we celebrate Lee Corso's final show back where he first made headgear history! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FtOLmXPXKB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) June 10, 2025

While there were several deserving games, there couldn't have been any other place where Lee Corso delivered his final show. The legendary analyst began his tradition in Columbus, Ohio and picking any other location for him to deliver one last show would've been a travesty. College GameDay returning to Columbus gives Lee Corso one last chance to don the Brutus Headgear bringing his career full circle or the chance to turn heel one last time shocking the crowd.

In his career, Lee Corso has made 431 career headgear selections with correct predictions 66.5% of the time. Corso has picked Ohio State wearing the Brutus headgear 45 times the most of any school and mascot.

Lee Corso's final College GameDay show will take place on August 30th, for Texas Vs Ohio State with College GameDay beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern Time or 8:00 AM Central Time.

More College Football News: