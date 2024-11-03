It's clear who the Heisman frontrunner is after Week 10
Week 10 of the 2024 College Football season is wrapping up and the Heisman trophy frontrunner is as clear as day at this point. Players in the Heisman conversation such Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and even Colorado's Travis Hunter are firmly in the race. However, after Saturday, it is clear that Miami's Cam Ward is the clear Heisman front runner as week 10 concludes.
The star Miami quarterback led the Hurricanes to a 53-31 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Ward tossed for 400 yards (9.8 yards per pass) along with 5 touchdowns, respectively. Overall on the season, Ward has garnered 3,146 passing yards and 29 touchdowns (after today's game) along with an average of 9.8 yards per pass.
Furthermore, Ward currently has his team with a 9-0 overall record which includes being 5-0 in ACC play, respectively.
Ward is arguably the nation's most dynamic and exciting player with not only his arm talent, but his ability to use is legs to extend plays.
The Hurricanes were down by as many as eleven to the Blue Devils, who now fall to 6-3 overall and lost their second consecutive ACC matchup. Ward tossed for three touchdowns in the second half and finished with his third game of the season with at least 400 yards through the air.
In fact, this is the fifth time that the Hurricanes have scored more than 50+ points on the season. The Hurricanes have been clicking all year, but that doesn't mean they haven't had to be resilent at times.
Miami almost lost to a Virginia Tech team that was one overturned call away from one of the biggest upsets of the season. Also, the California Golden Bears had a 25-point lead over the Hurricanes until they stormed back behind Ward's 437 passing yards and three touchdown performance (2 passing, 1 rushing).
Ward isn't the only standout player on the Hurricanes offense. Miami star wideout Xavier Restrepo is one of the best wideouts in the nation. In 2024, the senior wideout recorded his fifth game of at least 100+ yards receiving after having a 146 yard, 3 touchdown performance against Duke. The tandem of Ward and Restrepo is as smooth as peanut butter and jelly.
The remaining schedule for the Hurricanes feature dates against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and Syracuse, respectively. It's also fair to mention that each of those team's defense's give up an average of over 7 yards per pass. Good luck to the Yellow Jackets, Demon Deacons, and the Orange ahead of their matchups against an offense that averages over 45 points per game.
At this juncture, Ward is the clear frontrunner for the coveted Heisman trophy, as he aims to be just the third player in Hurricanes history to win it.