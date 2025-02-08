It was a business decision: Why Carson Beck to Miami is a match made in heaven

Carson Beck was ultimately shoved to the curb in Athens after a long-desired tenure with Kirby Smart in Georgia came to an end. The former stud was looked upon as one who was trudging his way to the end of his collegiate career. However, Beck had other plans as a sudden transfer window opened.

It was reported on January 10 that Beck would be joining the Miami Hurricanes after previously declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This move sparked vast chatter among the college football world as Beck seemingly had his mind set on Miami before he even entered the portal.

Prior to Beck’s commitment, he made known his “no contact tag” in the portal. This enabled Beck to have complete control over which teams he talked to. It was quite evident that Beck had his mind made up and he shortly committed to Miami.

To many, this 360 turn was a shock. In retrospect, this was probably one of the best moves Carson Beck could have made. It was at this point last year when former Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward committed to Miami after previously entering his name in the NFL Draft. Ward went on to cement himself as one of the best quarterback prospects ahead of this year’s Draft and nearly led Miami to the College Football Playoff while becoming a Heisman Finalist.

Aside from this, the dominoes fell in line almost perfectly. Of course, Beck’s girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder is currently enrolled at Miami as a member of the women’s basketball team. But truthfully, Miami was waiting very patiently for the doorbell to ring. Mario Christobal didn’t really have much to succeed Cam Ward in the upcoming season. Emory Williams would have been the Hurricane’s best option, which didn’t look too promising after his performance in the Pop-Tart Bowl.

From a personal standpoint, the move makes even more sense. In a draft class that doesn’t contain many “high-level” quarterbacks, Beck could’ve settled and been a likely 4th-6th round pick. Instead, Beck can use this upcoming season as an opportunity to increase his draft stock and become one of the best future prospects. Coming into the 2024 college season, Beck was the frontrunner to win the Heisman and was at the forefront of a dynamic Georgia offense.

Beck had his ups and downs throughout the season, specifically battling turnover woes. Still, he led the Bulldogs to a 10-2 record and appearance in the SEC Championship where he ended up tearing his UCL at the end of the first half. This season-ending injury allowed for the young Gunner Stockton to take charge. After winning the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns, Georgia’s run came to an end in the Sugar Bowl with a loss to Notre Dame.

Beck finished his Georgia career after 4 years charting 7,912 passing yards, 58 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. In this past season, Beck accounted for 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

“I couldn’t be happier,” ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper said on the First Draft Podcast. “The decisions that players make sometimes leave you scratching your head. When you have time to play college football, please, I’m begging you, take it! It doesn’t matter where you go, it matters how well-prepared you are for what’s going to be asked for you to do in the National Football League.”

As Beck takes his final steps forward in his collegiate career all eyes will be on him and the Miami Hurricanes. Beck’s first test will come straight out of the gate as Miami will take on Notre Dame at home on August 31. Only time will tell, but this opportunity seems far too good to be true. Carson Beck will get one last crack at the whip.