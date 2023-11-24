About
CFB News
CFB News
College Football Recruiting
College Football Playoff
College Football All-Time Lists
College Football Rankings
FCS Football
SEC
Big 12
Big Ten
ACC
Notre Dame
HBCU Football
FanSided NCAA Sites
Podcast
The Game: 3 bold predictions for #2 Ohio State against #3 Michigan
The end of Les Miles, the fall of North Dakota State: A Blitz Podcast
Transfer portal talk and Deion Sanders’ coaching debut: A Blitz Podcast
Recapping National Signing Day, big news from EA Sports: A Blitz Podcast
Instant reactions to Alabama football’s national title: A Blitz Podcast
All things College Football Playoff in 2020: A Blitz Podcast
Blitz Podcast: National Championship Narratives Involve More than Just College Football Playoff
Blitz Podcast: What would 2020 college football look like if BCS still existed?
Talking about Pac-12 football’s 2020 return: A Blitz Podcast
Big Ten football returns as undefeated teams collapse: A Blitz Podcast
Chaos in the AP Top 25 and SEC football returns to play: A Blitz Podcast
Discussing Week 1 and college football’s Power Five kickoff: A Blitz Podcast
History of college football’s mythical national championship: A Saturday Blitz podcast
Previewing 2020 Big Ten football season: A Saturday Blitz Podcast
Previewing the 2020 Big 12 football season: A Saturday Blitz Podcast
Blitz Podcast: College football 2020 Group of Five preview
Blitz Podcast: College football athlete activism and the coronavirus
Assessing the Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State situation: A Blitz Podcast
Blitz Podcast: Overrated, underrated 2020 College Football Playoff contenders
Blitz Podcast: What if college football only had 5 neutral-site games in 2020?
Blitz Podcast: Future expansion of the College Football Playoff
Blitz Podcast: How coronavirus impacts 2020 college football season
Blitz Podcast: USC football unrest, NCAA rules changes, Heisman odds
Blitz Podcast: Tucker leaves Colorado, early Vegas odds for college football
Blitz Podcast: A historical, philosophical college football discussion on fan memory
Blitz Podcast: College football coaching carousels and transfer portals
Blitz Podcast: Coaching, draft departures and the national championship
Blitz Podcast: College football’s 2019 bowl preview double feature
Next