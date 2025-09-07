Jaguars vs Panthers lightning delay: Updates, game status for Travis Hunter's debut

Week 1 is here and it's big not only for NFL fans out there. In the college football world, plenty of people have been watching the Panthers and Jaguars game closely because of Travis Hunter making his official pro debut.

However, things have taken a bit of a negative turn, as there's a delay currently going on in Jacksonville. Similar to the opener between the Cowboys and the Eagles, the Jacksonville vs. Carolina matchup has come to a stop due to lightning. For now, this game will be delayed by at least 30 minutes:

Jaguars vs. Panthers is currently in a lightning delay for NFL Week 1

At the time of the stoppage, the Jaguars are up 10-3. Hunter, a former Colorado superstar, is making a bit of an early splash, as he has posted four receptions for 22 yards. With Hunter being the No. 2 overall pick this past spring, it's obvious to say that the expectations are high for him.

As for the weather, it was announced at EverBank Stadium that fans have been asked to make their way to protected areas and to leave their seats.

Update: This game was officially paused with 8:32 left in the second quarter. The delay came at 1:54 p.m. ET.

Update: It's currently 2:32 p.m. ET and we're yet to receive any confirmation of when this game might get restarted. We'll update this post as soon as new info arrives.

Update: The stadium PA just announced at 2:54 p.m. ET that fans can return to their seats.

Update: The Jaguars and Panthers are now set to 'tentatively' get going again at around 3:10 p.m. ET according to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

Update: After a delay of about an hour and sixteen minutes, the game has resumed between the two sides.