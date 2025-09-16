Jamey Chadwell and Liberty off to rough start as one the most disappointing teams in college football so far

While bigger name Power Conference teams that have underperformed this season like Kansas State, Florida, and Clemson may be more notable, one of the most disappointing teams through the first three weeks may actually be the Liberty Flames. The Flames currently sit at 1-2, with both losses coming in games they were favored to win against Jacksonville State and Bowling Green. Notably, both of those opponents are led by first-year head coaches, while Liberty is in Year 3 under Jamey Chadwell, whose tenure appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

Chadwell’s first season in 2023 was a hot start as he led the Flames to a perfect 13-0 season before falling to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. However, the decline began last year. After a 5-0 start, Liberty looked like a legitimate contender to compete with Boise State for the Group of Five’s spot in the College Football Playoff. That didn’t last long though as Liberty suffered a shocking loss to Kennesaw State, a program in its first year at the FBS level, in a game they were favored in by 25-points. They went on to drop two more games in the regular season, lost their bowl game, and have seemingly carried some of that negative momentum into 2025.

Liberty opened this season with a win over FCS Maine, but followed it up with a disappointing loss to Jacksonville State who they outgained by 144 yards but gave up an abysmal 338 yards on the ground to. Things didn’t get much better for them in Week 3 with a 10-point loss at Bowling Green. In that game the Flames turned the ball over four times and scored just 13 points, the lowest they’ve ever scored under Jamey Chadwell in a non-bowl game. While that game may not have been one of the most high-profile from the Week 3 slate, I’d consider it one of the more surprising results of the season so far.

Liberty’s recent struggles can be looked at as a clear example of the damage the transfer portal has done for some in college football. For strong lower-level programs like Liberty, it has become extremely difficult to retain talent, as players are often getting poached by higher-level teams. On the contrary though, many of these strong Group of Five schools have become hot landing spots for players transferring down from Power Five schools.

Regardless, things have not been clicking for Liberty so far this season, and the way last year ended combined with the slow start to Year Three, certainly isn’t what most expected after Jamey Chadwell’s impressive first season in Lynchburg. Chadwell was once a rising star in the coaching world and a popular name for potential Power Conference openings, but if Liberty continues on this current path, that could quickly change if it hasn’t already.

The Flames will have a chance to turn things around in Week 4 with a big game against James Madison before fully diving into CUSA play, where they are still one of the favorites to win the conference despite their disappointing start to the season.