Jason Kelce is good at pretty much everything, except kicking
By Sam Fariss
Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Jason Kelce, and a Penn State college student aren't a group of people that you see together very often. However, on Saturday of Week 10 of the college footabll season, Kelce joined McAfee and Herbstreit on ESPN College GameDay.
The former NFL star and beloved former Philadelphia Eagles center donned a pair of Timberland boots to add to McAfee's weekly field goal-kicking challenge to try a kick of his own.
People immediately started making jokes about Kelce's kick attempts, noting that it was probably best the big man played center in the NFL instead of punter or kicker.
While Kelce's kick, and second attempt, went well wide, the Nittany Lions fan had a shot of his own to make a quarter of a million dollars.
Did anyone win the Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 10 at Penn State?
The student stepped back, the crowd chanted "We are Penn State" with McAfee, and the kick was just a little low. All of a sudden, the crowd was screaming for another chance and McAfee put $250,000 of Kelce's money on the line.
Eric, the college student, got his second chance but this time around, it was for $500,000. His second kick was even worse... going well wide and missed the uprights by a couple dozen feet.
"I've got a newfound respect for kickers," Kelce said after both of his kicks and the Penn State student's kick went wide as well.
ESPN College GameDay was already filled to the brim with excitement, including Nick Saban putting on a Snugible and Travis Hunter joining the set.
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on FOX.