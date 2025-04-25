Jaxson Dart just broke the NFL Draft, while reimagining Lane Kiffin as Yoda

Even a Jedi couldn't have predicted how the night would unfold.

If you had “Lane Kiffin as Yoda” on your 2025 NFL Draft bingo card, go ahead and collect your prize—because not only did Jaxson Dart hear his name called in one of the biggest surprises of the first round, but he did it in galactic fashion.

The New York Giants, who already made headlines by snagging linebacker Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, weren’t done making noise. They pulled the trigger on a trade to move back into the first round, sending a package of picks to the Texans just to grab Dart.

The Ole Miss quarterback had quietly been climbing draft boards and suddenly leapfrogged Shedeur Sanders to become the second QB taken in the draft. That alone would’ve made waves. A lot of people had circled that pick as Sanders’ sweet spot. Instead, Dart’s name popped up—and then came the chaos.

Because this wasn’t just a name read off a card.

This was a Star Wars rollout.

While other prospects had fun packages showing their time as kids or highlights in college, Jaxson Dart had a custom draft package that had NFL fans and sci-fi nerds alike doing double takes. We're talking lightsabers, references to Star Wars, and Lane Kiffin digitally reimagined as Yoda.

The internet promptly lost its mind.

Alright, Lane Kiffin as Yoda might be where I call it on the NFL Draft. That’s enough — Erin Wise (@wiseaboutPA926) April 25, 2025

Lane Kiffin ain’t Yoda.

If anything he’s Han Solo or Lando #NFLdraft https://t.co/gUBVHeOZ4A — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamiltonPC) April 25, 2025

Jaxson Dart comparing Lane Kiffin to Yoda ... yeah not so sure about that one. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) April 25, 2025

Lane Kiffin as Yoda, what a night. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 25, 2025

Dart will now get a chance to step in as a Padawan and learn the trade from veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before he’s asked to be The Guy. It's a setup that could work beautifully, assuming he doesn't Jedi-mind-trick the coaching staff into a Week 1 starting role.

For many, Dart will now be the most memorable pick of the year for the NFL Draft — and rightfully so.

It will be interesting to see how he develops and if he can one day become the face of the Giants' franchise. It will take some time, but he's in a good position to develop and make a splash when his time comes.

