Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams continue takeover with Walter Camp All-American honors

As true freshmen, Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams took College Football by storm, quickly becoming two of the game’s biggest stars. On a weekly basis, it felt like the two phenoms were in a battle to one up each other as each made spectacular catch after spectacular catch while putting up video game numbers at times. The Freshmen phenoms arrived at two of the biggest programs in the sport becoming the biggest stars on their respective teams.

After Jeremiah Smith won the National Championship Game and Ryan Williams became a star before he even turned 18, it’s been a full-blown takeover for the duo. This offseason has been filled with accolades for the two receivers who now grace the cover of EA College Football 26.

Alabama's Ryan Williams and OSU's Jeremiah Smith headline the cover of NCAA 26 ⭐️🎮



On Tuesday, the receivers added another impressive accolade to their resumes as they were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All American First Team.

In the case of Jeremiah Smith, being named to the first team is far from a surprise, as he was the best wide receiver in the sport as a freshman. Smith hauled in 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, including the catch that sealed the National Championship Game. If the NFL followed the NBA's rules, Smith likely would have been off to the NFL, but instead, he returns as the best player in College Football.

After having a veteran pass him the football in 2024, Jeremiah Smith now becomes the key player in helping Julian Sayin ease into the starting role. While Smith will be tasked with helping a freshman develop, he'll have a chance to exceed his production from this past season as the Buckeyes loaded receiving core will keep teams from double covering him on every snap.

Ryan Williams being named to the First Team wasn't a guarantee like Jeremiah Smith but he's arguably the most talented receiver behind Jeremiah Smith. Williams truly arrived on the scene against Georgia with 177 yards and a touchdown, along with two of the most impressive catches of the season.

While Williams didn't cross the 1,000-yard mark, his production was slowed by the fact that Jalen Milroe used his legs so often while his accuracy took a step back. As Alabama transitions to a more traditional passer in Ty Simpson will help Ryan Williams take the next step, and like Smith, he's surrounded by a great group of receivers who will help him as teams can't send all of their attention to Williams.

The key for both of these players is that this is only a Preseason All-American Team, and the two of them will be expected to be on this team when the season ends. Coming into the season, Smith and Williams have more expectations than any wide receivers in the Country, and anything less than a spectacular season will only set their teams back.

