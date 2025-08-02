Jeremiah Smith made a significant impact on the College Football scene last year as a freshman at Ohio State, contributing to the team's journey to the National Title. He was the #4 rated player in the 2024 recruiting class and the #2 wide receiver, just behind Alabama's Ryan Williams. Smith was thrust into the spotlight, becoming an immediate asset to the Ohio State season and their eventual championship run.

During his first season at Ohio State, Smith recorded 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Following a breakout season as a true freshman, Smith is primed to be the man for Ohio State as they chase the repeat. Smith will be used in a variety of ways to fluster opposing defenses and coordinators. The lone game of the year Smith struggled in as a freshman was against Texas, and he will have the opportunity to see his revenge in a #1 vs #4 matchup in week 1 of the year.

As he enters his sophomore year, Smith is widely considered the best player in college football and a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Last season, he quickly became a highlight of the Buckeyes' passing game, showcasing his ability as both a deep threat and an effective playmaker in the open field, which sets him apart from other receivers.

In the preseason, Smith has already been named to several award watch lists, as he is expected to be a centerpiece of the Ohio State offense. With Emeka Egbuka, who has since moved to the NFL, no longer sharing targets, Smith will likely face double and triple team coverage regularly. Despite this added pressure, he remains the most talented receiver in the country.

As the season approaches, Smith has the 4th best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, making him the only non-quarterback in the top contenders. Arch Manning leads the pack, followed closely by Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik. The top four candidates all play for teams with legitimate National Championship aspirations. Historically, quarterbacks dominate the Heisman voting, but two receivers have won the award in the last five years, with the most recent being Travis Hunter last year.

Smith is a favorite to win the award, and at his young age, he has the potential to win it multiple times. Many believe he is already capable of playing in the NFL, but he still needs to wait for his time. With such high expectations, every defensive coordinator in the country will be focusing on him. Being the number one target for the reigning national champions is a significant responsibility for Smith. Coaches and analysts nationwide believe he has the talent and capability to become the first receiver in history to win the Heisman Trophy.

