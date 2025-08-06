Jeremiah Smith headlines Joel Klatt’s 10 brightest stars of 2025

As the 2025 college football season approaches, the spotlight is already shining on the game’s brightest stars. Few voices in the sport carry as much weight as someone like Joel Klatt. Known for his sharp analysis and deep understanding of player development, Klatt has released his Top 10 players set to dominate this fall.

From elite playmakers at powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Clemson, and Texas to rising stars on the verge of taking the next step in their stardom, this list isn’t just about hype it’s a glimpse into the future of college football. These are the athletes who won’t just define Saturdays; they’ll shape the national title race, the Heisman conversation, and the NFL Draft buzz all season long. Let's take a look at his top 10 breakdown:

Klatt’s Rankings:

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Arch Manning, QB, Texas Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas T. J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Player Explanations and Reasoning

1. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

"“The best college football player I’ve ever seen” " Joel Klatt

Extremely high praise from Klatt. He was comparing him to the elite of the elite in NFL receivers like Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones. He even hinted Smith could be a future Hall-of-Famer on track for multiple All‑Pro seasons. In 2024, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, rewriting FBS freshman records. Seeing how he dominated last year was a privilege to watch. The fact we get two more years is great for college football fans but also sad that he has to wait for the next level going into the NFL when he is clearly ready now. Don’t have to feel too bad since these college players are getting paid handsomely nowadays so he’ll just have to suck it up and manhandle the competition for a few more years.

2. Caleb Downs (Ohio State, Safety)

Klatt ranked Downs the best defensive player in the country. He described how Ohio State altered their defensive structure mid‑season to give Downs more central influence, which elevated the entire unit. Downs has the football pedigree that runs in his bloodline and it shows with his football IQ just knowing where to be at all times. He is the perfect mix of coverage skills and in the box style of bruising physicality that the NFL loves to see nowadays. If there is a knock it would be the actual playmaking ability catching more interceptions and taking the ball away. His coverage is great but he doesn’t turn enough batted passes or pass deflections into turnovers. That is absolutely nitpicking for one of the games best players.

3. Cade Klubnik (Clemson, QB)

Klatt’s No. 1 quarterback pick for 2025. Klubnik racked up approximately 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, just six interceptions, plus 463 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground. He was among the nation’s leaders in big‑play completions, making him a clear Heisman contender. He’s the clear best returning QB with the production to validate and also the potential to elevate his game even more. He has a very Bo Nix style of play and that is definitely not a knock by any means. It’s the fact that he’s an athletic, pocket passer with an above average arm to make all the throws necessary. Jack of all trades but master of none.

4. Arch Manning (Texas, QB)

Despite limited starts in 2024, Klatt sees huge upside. Manning’s brief appearances demonstrated elite tools, earning him a spot at No. 4 overall. This spot for Arch seems to be to rich for my liking but I do understand the possible potential. He has unlimited potential to end up at number 1 on this list by seasons end. His talent isn’t just his last name. He has the arm and even the legs, that we aren’t used to when seeing Manning’s play QB, to put fear in any defensive coordinator. Seeing how he adjusts to defenses as they adjust to him will be very telling in where he’s at in his development. Sky’s the limit and everyone’s excited to see what he has in store.

5. Ryan Williams (Alabama, Wide Receiver)

A sophomore phenom who racked up 48 catches, 865 yards, and eight touchdowns. Klatt described him as nearly on par with Jeremiah Smith in terms of rookie impact. The 1B to Smith’s 1A had a stellar freshman campaign and was actually doing better than his counterpart early in the year. He slowed down later on due to inconsistent QB play but that didn’t tell the full story on how impactful he truly was as a 17 year old. One question to hold him back slightly again is QB play but Coach Deboer getting his old OC back from his Washington days will do wonders for this offense and especially Ryan Williams.

6. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame, RB)

Klatt ranked him as the top back in college football. Love broke out in 2024 with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, and he’s considered a “home run threat” every time he touches the ball. The yards might not pop out as much but with running backs you have to look at opportunities (carries) and touchdowns as big components to measure on their impact especially during their earlier years in a program. He had 17 touchdowns like stated earlier and his YPC was almost 7 which shows off his explosiveness. Giving the full reigns this year with added carries will only add to his limitless potential and we can possibly see an Ashton Jeanty type year if he stays fully healthy.

7. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas, LB)

Described as one of the nation’s best linebackers, Klatt expects Hill to emerge as a Butkus Award candidate in his junior season. In 2024 he totaled 113 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and multiple turnovers. A true Swiss Army knife on the Texas defense. He can be lined up in multiple positions and produce in many different ways to impact the game. One of the more under talked about defensive players in the nation as of now probably because he’s not solely a pass rusher but he still had 8 sacks last season. He’ll prove this ranking to be worth it sooner than later and the rest of college football will see him for who he is.

8. T.J. Parker (Clemson, EDGE)

Klatt praised Parker’s disruptive ability—11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 20 tackles for loss in 2024 made him elite pass rusher material. Stud EDGE rusher for Clemson showing off his tools he can provide all season last year to better put himself on the map and better the team in the process. One of the growing leaders on that defense and new DC Tom Allen will have a field day on how to use him.

9. Kadyn Proctor (Alabama, OT)

Proctor is considered the country’s top offensive tackle, anchoring a Crimson Tide line poised to protect a high-powered passing offense. An absolute mammoth of a man that firmly resembles the classic top Alabama offensive tackle build we’ve seen in years past. He’ll be a crucial part for powering running lanes for the running backs and also protecting the blind side for whoever is under center for this Crimson Tide team.

10. Peter Woods (Clemson, DT)

Clemson’s interior disruptor, Woods totaled nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 2024. Klatt lauded him for his ability to plug rush lanes and pressure quarterbacks. Just another freak athlete and big defensive lineman that just so happens to come from Clemson. Seeing a trend on the teams with the top talent in the nation. He was positioned all over the defensive line last year from defensive tackle to even an EDGE defender which further shows his athleticism. He’s a do it all kind of player that will impact the game to better set up his teammates with how much added attention he might need. Expect a big year from that defense and also for Woods, even if the numbers are amazing.

Key Takeaways

It’s no coincidence that powerhouses like Ohio State, Clemson, and Texas are so well represented—these programs continue to build championship-caliber rosters by stacking elite talent on both sides of the ball. Yet, Klatt’s list also celebrates versatility, with impact players emerging from the trenches to the secondary, reminding us that college football’s landscape is rich and varied beyond just quarterbacks.

As one can see, the top of the player rankings is littered amongst a few teams mainly being Ohio State, Texas, and Clemson. It’s no surprise those three teams are some of the teams favored to win the national championship. This doesn’t mean they are a shoe in yo win or even get there with the disparity of talent across the nation being at an all time high but it still does show who the top dogs are in developing and retaining. Despite there only being two QB’s in his ranking, there’s no missing influx of talent at the games most crucial position. In fact, if Joel Klatt did extend it out to 25 players the likelihood of at least two-three more QB’s making it would’ve been high. This speaks to the overall talent at other positions too which is nice to see rather than a top heavy QB style of player rankings.

Conclusion

Ultimately, this ranking highlights how the sport is entering a new era of depth and development. With NIL opportunities keeping more stars in school longer, fans get to witness more extended collegiate careers of future pros. Klatt’s top 10 is more than a ranking, it’s a preview of the faces who could define the 2025 season and reshape the college football narrative for years to come.

