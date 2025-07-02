Jeremiah Smith made a bold statement that Ryan Day will have to keep

One of the biggest topics in College Football has been Ohio State's struggles against the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes have lost 4 straight iterations of "The Game" which has been stunning given how talented Ohio State's teams have been. This past season, losing to a Michigan team that was missing some of it's best players to injury and with massive struggles at the Quarterback position was far and away the worst loss when you consider Ohio State won the National Championship.

Despite having an impressive 70-10 record, Ryan Day's struggles against Michigan have put him on the hot seat with the Ohio State fanbase. This season aside from the struggles that already exist, the Buckeyes' Head Coach may have some added pressure to win "The Game".

Jeremiah Smith guarantees victory against Ohio State

This past weekend, Jeremiah Smith was in Florida at the OT7 Championship where he told The Athletic's Manny Navarro the following:

"In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to That Team Up North. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years." Jeremiah Smith

While Jeremiah Smith has every reason to feel confident, Ohio State is past the point where they can guarantee victory and get the benefit of the doubt against Michigan. Every season the Buckeyes have had the talent advantage on paper yet, they get stuck playing Michigan's style of game.

If Ohio State loses to the Wolverines once again it won't be Jeremiah Smith who feels the heat but, it'll be Ryan Day. The Head Coach can't shake the tag of choking in the big game environment against Michigan and another loss against Michigan may seriously cost him his job. Smith guaranteeing victory twice over the Wolverines only puts another touch of pressure on Ryan Day to get over the hump.

More Ohio State Buckeyes News: