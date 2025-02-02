WR Jeremiah Smith has one-word response to Chip Kelly leaving Ohio State for NFL

Coming off a national championship season, you’d think Ohio State would be basking in the glow of victory. But instead, the Buckeyes are navigating a whirlwind of changes that have fans—and players—feeling uneasy.

The latest blow? Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is heading to the NFL, taking the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders. And let’s just say, the reaction from standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith pretty much says it all.

Smith, who burst onto the scene as a freshman and became a national name thanks to Kelly’s offensive system, didn’t hold back his feelings when the news dropped.

Posting a simple but emotional “noooooooo” on X (formerly Twitter), Smith captured the mood of Buckeye Nation in one word.

But Kelly’s departure isn’t the only challenge Ohio State is facing. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has left for Big Ten rival Penn State, and offensive line coach Justin Frye has joined the Arizona Cardinals’ staff.

Losing three key coaches in such a short span is tough for any program, but when you add in the fact that quarterback Will Howard, along with offensive stars Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, are also moving on, it starts to feel like the Buckeyes are in for a rough ride.

Still, even with these setbacks, Ohio State isn’t out of the national championship conversation. The Buckeyes are expected to be strong contenders in 2025, thanks in large part to players like Smith, who’s expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the country next season. Plus, with Julian Sayin stepping in at quarterback, there’s plenty of talent to keep Ohio State in the hunt.

As Ryan Day scrambles to rebuild his coaching staff, Ohio State fans will be watching closely to see how the team adapts and what will happen as we move towards 2025.

