Jeremiyah Love should win the 2025 Heisman Trophy — but history is against him

It was quite the spectacle in South Bend this past Saturday. Marcus Freeman’s squad put a historic thumping on Syracuse, the kind of offensive outburst rarely seen from a Notre Dame team — a staggering 70 points.

While the defense and special teams accounted for a jaw-dropping 28 of those points, the most spectacular performance still belonged to Jeremiyah Love and the 18 points he produced almost effortlessly.

Despite limited duty — courtesy of the defense and special teams spotting the Irish 21 points in the opening quarter — Love still turned heads. On just eight carries, he erupted for 171 rushing yards, including touchdown sprints of 45, 14, and 68 yards.

And after that 68-yard burst, perhaps his final touchdown inside Notre Dame Stadium, Love punctuated the moment with the Heisman pose — a deserved curtain call for the program’s most explosive player.

Many, myself included, believe the St. Louis native deserves the 2025 Heisman Trophy. But will he actually win it? History says no.