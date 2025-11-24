Jeremiyah Love should win the 2025 Heisman Trophy — but history is against him

Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Prediction

Continued futility will likely strike both the Irish and the running back position. Notre Dame’s last Heisman winner was wideout Tim Brown in 1987. The last running back to win was Derrick Henry in 2015.

Despite deserving college football’s most prestigious award — thanks to his highlight-reel plays, gaudy stats, and central role on a likely College Football Playoff team — Jeremiyah Love will probably be a finalist, but not the winner, of the Heisman Trophy.