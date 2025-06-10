Jeremiyah Love will be the Running Back who breaks the Heisman drought

Over the past decade, there have been tons of dominant running backs in College Football with stars like Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Najee Harris, Ashton Jeanty, and plenty of other stars. While year over year, running backs have dominated, the last back to win the Heisman Trophy came in 2015 when Derrick Henry won the award. If the drought is going to come to an end in 2025, the running back that will snap the streak is Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

In 224, Love put himself on the map, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 attempts, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Love's ability helped lead Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but he wasn't healthy, which limited his impact.

After putting together a breakout season, Jeremiyah Love rightfully has a ton of hype coming into the season. Along with having a full season of experience to build off of, Jeremiyah Love checks all of the boxes needed go on a run for the Heisman Trophy.

Why Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love will win the Heisman Trophy in 2025

Running behind the Nation's best offensive line

A massive key in being able to put together a dominant season as a running back is having the right pieces in place on the offensive line. There hasn't been a program quite like Notre Dame in the 2000's with the level in which they're producing 1st round picks on the offensive line. This season, Ashton Craig will start at Center after missing most of 2024 as will guard Charles Jagusah who's one of the best linemen in the Country. Billy Schrauth, Anthonie Knapp, and Aamil Wagner all return after starting for the Fighting Irish in 2024.

Running behind such an experience and talented group would be a massive deal for any running back but, especially one of Jeremiyah Love's talent level. As the group is back at full strength and with even more experience, Love may not get touched until he reaches the second level on most snaps.

Jeremiyah Love.



My RB1 for the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/v4n9JIEoIe — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 8, 2025

Playing for a prestige brand against elite competition

Last season Ashton Jeanty finished 2nd in the Heisman race with an eye popping 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. The biggest knock on Ashton Jeanty was the fact that he played for Boise State playing against teams in the Mountain West. Jeremiyah Love on the other hand plays for one of the biggest brands in the sport and he'll play against top notch opponents like Miami, Texas A&M, USC, and others. The ability to put up massive performances against well known opponents gives Love a chance to build a resume that is respected much more than Jeanty's season was.

Jeremiyah Love scored despite:

• taking a hit on his bad knee

•LANDING on his bad knee

• getting hit by Abdul Carter

• Being dragged backwards at the 2 yards line



What an absolute beast

pic.twitter.com/DFhIFIJIIr — ThreeTechPod 🎙 (@ThreeTechPod) January 10, 2025

Riley Leonard’s exit helps Jeremiyah Love's case

In most cases, losing your starting quarterback and heading into the offseason with a quarterback competition is a bad thing. In the case of Jeremiyah Love, losing Riley Leonard to the NFL should help him in several ways. For starters, Riley Leonard carried the ball a team leading 184 times which should result in Love getting a higher number of carries.

This Summer, CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey will compete for the starting job at quarterback after Steve Angeli dropped out of the race transferring to Syracuse. Minchey has the most playing time of the two with just 3 pass attempts while CJ Carr is the favorite. Nonetheless, with a new starter at quarterback, the Fighting Irish will likely scale back their passing attempt which should once again result in more carries for Love.

A chance to differentiate himself from the Quarterbacks

Heading into the season, the Heisman hopeful field is filled with quarterbacks like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, DJ Lagway, and LaNorris Sellers. When the field is crowded with quarterbacks, unless someone has a massive season it is hard to differentiate between the players. In the case of Jeremiyah Love, he's far and away the most talented running back in the Country playing behind a loaded offensive line.

If the quarterbacks all have similar seasons, it becomes much easier for Love to break the Heisman drought. Last season, Ashton Jeanty wins the Heisman Trophy if not for Travis Hunter, and Love could be in the same position as he can differentiate himself from the Quarterbacks and it may take another player having an outstanding season at another position to beat him out.

