Joey McGuire blasts the SEC and Big 10 over College Football Playoff changes

The College Football landscape is constantly changing over the past few years as the transfer portal, NIL, and the College Football Playoff are constantly leading to changes. The College Football Playoff has been the hottest topic over the past few months as the Conference commissioners continue to propose changes to the format.

Despite just one year to evaluate under the 12 team format, the change has already been made moving to a straight seeding format rather than the 4 highest-ranked Conference Champions earning byes. While the format has been changed, there has already been talk about expanding the College Football Playoff.

The conversation has mostly been driven by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey but, the Big 10 and their commissioner Tony Petitti have been right alongside the SEC. The two conferences feel that they are far superior to everyone else around the Country, namely the Big 12 and the ACC. The proposals have been tailored to the two Conferences as the two conferences.

The Big 12 is starting to strike back as Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire appeared on SiriusXM's Dusty & Danny making his feelings known about the notion that the SEC and the Big 10 are more deserving of the bids saying the following.

"We’ve got to take some of the bias out of conferences – that, ‘This is a tougher conference because of this and this and this.’ Let’s fight it out on the field." Joey McGuire

On one hand, the SEC and Big 10 do have a case they can make as recent history would tell us that the ACC and Big 12 are far behind the pack. On the other hand, each team has plenty of chances to prove they're worthy of competing for the National Championship during the Regular Season and if they're good enough it'll be proven throughout the year.

All College Football fans want to see are the best teams competing for the chance to win the National Championship, regardless of which Conference they come from. All of the offseason politics have gotten extremely tiring for College Football fans, and it was only a matter of time before the Coaches felt the same way.

